Jackson scores season-high 24 as Grizzlies top Spurs

  • Updated: 12-11-2019 10:15 IST
  • Created: 12-11-2019 10:10 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a season-high 24 points and Dillon Brooks added 21 as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies outlasted the San Antonio Spurs 113-109 on Monday in the Alamo City on the night the Spurs retired the jersey number of longtime standout Tony Parker. Jae Crowder's second-chance 3-pointer with 1:48 to play gave the Grizzlies a 111-108 lead and the Spurs would never recover. LaMarcus Aldridge hit one of two free throws with 55 seconds left for San Antonio before Brooks canned a pair from the charity stripe with 14.6 seconds remaining to push the Memphis lead to four points.

Jonas Valanciunas added 18 points and took 12 rebounds, and Brandon Clarke scored 14 points off the bench as the Grizzlies (3-7) snapped a two-game losing streak and won for the first time in four tries on the road this season. Aldridge led the Spurs with 19 points, with Rudy Gay hitting for a season-high 18, Derrick White adding 15, Bryn Forbes scoring 14 and DeMar DeRozan contributing 12 points for the Spurs (5-5), who have lost two straight and four of their past five games.

Memphis led or was tied for all but 22 seconds of the first half on the way to a 57-54 advantage at halftime. Jackson paced the Grizzlies with 15 points in the half, and his total included a 3-pointer from the top of the key with two seconds to play to grant Memphis the lead at intermission. The Grizzlies expanded their lead to 91-80 at after three quarters as Jackson and Brooks scored seven points each in the period.

White scored seven points in a 14-3 run over the first four minutes of the fourth quarter to help San Antonio tie the game at 94. For a while Monday night, the Spurs' iconic Big Three were together again on the court at the AT&T Center as San Antonio retired Parker's jersey number.

Parker, 37, won four NBA titles in 17 seasons with the Spurs before signing with Charlotte in the summer of 2018. He played with the Hornets for one season before retiring this summer. Parker was the last of the NBA's winningest trio to retire, following Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili. Duncan, in his first season as a Spurs assistant coach, Ginobili and coach Gregg Popovich spoke during the ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

