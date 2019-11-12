Motor racing-Albon to race on at Red Bull F1 team in 2020

British-born Thai racer Alexander Albon will continue to partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull in 2020, the Formula One team announced on Tuesday. The 23-year-old made his debut with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this season but replaced under-performing French driver Pierre Gasly at the energy drink brand's senior team from the Belgian Grand Prix in August.

"Alex has performed extremely well since his debut with the team in Belgium and his results -- seven finishes in the top-six -- speak for themselves," said team principal Christian Horner in a statement. "It's extremely hard to deny that level of consistency and in tandem with a growing reputation as a tenacious, fiercely committed racer, Alex has proved that he fully deserves to continue his progress with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)