Munich to host multi-sport European Championships in 2022

  • Reuters
  • Munich
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 17:12 IST
  • Created: 12-11-2019 17:06 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Munich will host the 2022 European Championships with the second edition of the multi-sport event also marking the 50th anniversary of the Olympic Games held in the city, organizers said on Tuesday. "It is a testament to the fantastic legacy of the Munich Olympic Park that we will bring our individual European Championships together again there," European Athletics president Svein Arne Hansen said in a statement.

The Aug. 11-21, 2022 event will feature six sports -- athletics, cycling, golf, gymnastics, rowing, and triathlon -- that were part of the inaugural edition in Glasgow and Berlin last year. Aquatics was part of the 2018 event but it has not been confirmed whether swimming and diving events will be contested in 2022.

