World championship medal winners Udit, Deepak in Indian wrestling squad

Cadet world championships bronze medallists Udit Kumar (57kg) and Deepak Chahal (75kg) were on Tuesday named in India's 30-member squad for the Asian Under-15 Wrestling Championship, to be held in Taichung City from November 22. The squad was finalised after Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) conducted trials for boys in Sonepat and girls in Lucknow.

Last year, India had finished third in freestyle after collecting a rich haul of eight medals with Aman (52kg) bringing home the solitary gold from Iran. The girls did an equally impressive job, bagging seven medals, highlighted by three gold medals from Pooja Rani (33kg), Komal (36kg) and Sweety (43kg) to finish second behind the hosts Japan.

This year, boys and girls will be competing simultaneously. "The boys have undergone rigorous training, where we have worked hard on every aspect of the game. We are confident of a good show and are hoping to bring back medals," said National U-15 freestyle coach, Ranveer Singh Rahal.

Squad: Free style: Yogesh (38kg), Aman (41kg), Ravi (44kg), Aakash (48kg), Kapil (52kg), Udit (57kg), Vishal (62kg), Sagar (68kg), Deepak Chahal (75kg), Jatin (85kg). Greco Roman Style: Mahadev (38kg), Dinesh (41kg), Harsh (44kg), Harikesh (48kg), Anil (52kg), Sohit (57kg), Sumith (62kg), Ankit (68kg), Chirag (75kg) and

Arshdeep (85kg). Women: Saloni (33kg), Babli (36kg), Komal (39kg), Komal (42kg), Sheetal (46 kg), Dhanshri (50kg), Aarti (54kg), Neetika (58kg), Deepika (62kg) and Riya (66kg).

