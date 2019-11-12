International Development News
Development News Edition

Nets split with recently hired CEO Levy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 23:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 23:46 IST
Nets split with recently hired CEO Levy
Image Credit: Flickr

The Brooklyn Nets and CEO David Levy "mutually agreed to part ways" Tuesday, the team announced. Levy was on the job less than two months, joining the Nets in mid-September after Joseph Tsai's purchase of the team was approved by the NBA's board of governors.

Oliver Weisberg, CEO of J Tsai Sports, was named interim CEO of the Nets and Barclays Center. "I want to thank David for his collaboration over the past several months and wish him well in his future endeavors," Weisberg said in a team statement. "As we enter an exciting next chapter of our organization, it's important that ownership and management are completely aligned on our go forward plan. We are proud of the culture of the Brooklyn Nets under the leadership of General Manager Sean Marks and Head Coach Kenny Atkinson, and we look forward to continue bringing the best experience to our fans."

Levy spent 33 years with Turner, rising from ad sales account executive in 1986 to the role of president in 2013. He left the company earlier this year after AT&T completed its acquisition of Time Warner Inc. and Turner. Levy replaced Brett Yormark, who stepped down as CEO of the Nets and Barclays Center in August.

At Turner, Levy worked closely with the NBA in his role overseeing Turner Sports' TV coverage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

Hiroshi Matano appointed as Executive Vice President of MIGA

WhatsApp gulping the battery like never before, iOS, Android users complain

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Bloomberg calls for Trump defeat, takes new step toward 2020 run

Washington, Nov 12 AFP Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg called Tuesday for President Donald Trumps defeat in 2020 as he took a new formal step towards joining the Democratic presidential race. Officially filed in Arkansas to be on ...

Seahawks WR Lockett 'OK' after night in hospital

After a night in a Bay Area hospital, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett received positive news about a potentially serious leg injury suffered in Monday nights overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers. The injury ultimately was ...

UPDATE 3-Trump campaign wanted updates on 2016 WikiLeaks releases on Clinton -ex-aide testifies

President Donald Trumps 2016 campaign was keen to keep abreast of the release of emails potentially damaging to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, reaching all the way to Trump, the Republicans former deputy campaign chairman testified i...

UPDATE 1-Trump says U.S. has eye on Baghdadi's third in command

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States knows the location of the third in command to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who killed himself last month during a U.S.-led raid.We have our eye on his third, Trump said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019