Rockets G Gordon (knee surgery) out 6 weeks

  • Reuters
  • Houston
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 01:36 IST
  • Created: 13-11-2019 01:35 IST
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon will have arthroscopic knee surgery Wednesday and be sidelined for about six weeks, coach Mike D'Antoni announced Tuesday. Gordon had an MRI on Tuesday morning after scoring 17 points in the Rockets' 122-116 road victory on Monday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Gordon, 30, is averaging just 10.9 points in 29.4 minutes in nine games (two starts) this season. Coming off three straight seasons with 200-plus 3-pointers, he is shooting just 28.4 percent from long range and has more turnovers (12) than assists (seven). "(The surgery) will clean up some things," D'Antoni said, per the Houston Chronicle. "It's been bothering him actually since the middle of last year. I think he's actually relieved that he can clean it up, get it going, so he can come back as strong as ever."

Named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year in his first season with Houston in 2016-17, Gordon previously played with the New Orleans (2011-16) and the Los Angeles Clippers (2008-11). He has career averages of 16.6 points, 2.9 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 638 games (497 starts) and ranks 15th among active players with 1,478 career 3-pointers.

