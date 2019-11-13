Report: Browns benched WR Callaway for tardiness

The Cleveland Browns benched wide receiver Antonio Callaway on Sunday because he arrived late to the stadium, ESPN reported Tuesday. Cleveland.com reported that Callaway was tardy because he parked in a different lot than usual at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The second-year wideout participated in pregame warmups, but was ruled inactive and did not play in Cleveland's 19-16 win over the visiting Buffalo Bills. "I don't know if he'd gotten the message or not, but I'm not wavering," coach Freddie Kitchens said to reporters, confirming it was a one-game benching. "I always want our guys to make good choices. ... I did what I felt like I needed to do, and it's over."

Callaway's replacement, Rashard Higgins, caught the game-winning 7-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield with 1:48 remaining. Callaway, 22, has eight receptions for 89 yards in four games (two starts) this season. He missed the first four games while serving a suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

A fourth-round pick out of Florida in 2018, Callaway had 43 catches for 586 yards and five touchdowns in his rookie season with the Browns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)