International Development News
Development News Edition

Report: Browns benched WR Callaway for tardiness

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cleveland
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 03:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 03:42 IST
Report: Browns benched WR Callaway for tardiness
Image Credit: Flickr

The Cleveland Browns benched wide receiver Antonio Callaway on Sunday because he arrived late to the stadium, ESPN reported Tuesday. Cleveland.com reported that Callaway was tardy because he parked in a different lot than usual at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The second-year wideout participated in pregame warmups, but was ruled inactive and did not play in Cleveland's 19-16 win over the visiting Buffalo Bills. "I don't know if he'd gotten the message or not, but I'm not wavering," coach Freddie Kitchens said to reporters, confirming it was a one-game benching. "I always want our guys to make good choices. ... I did what I felt like I needed to do, and it's over."

Callaway's replacement, Rashard Higgins, caught the game-winning 7-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield with 1:48 remaining. Callaway, 22, has eight receptions for 89 yards in four games (two starts) this season. He missed the first four games while serving a suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

A fourth-round pick out of Florida in 2018, Callaway had 43 catches for 586 yards and five touchdowns in his rookie season with the Browns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

Hiroshi Matano appointed as Executive Vice President of MIGA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Liverpool's Salah out of Egypt games with ankle problem

Egypts Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been ruled out of their African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya and Comoros with an ankle injury. Egypt released a statement on their official Twitter account on Tuesday confirming Salah wi...

Tennis-Thiem beats Djokovic in thriller to reach semis

Austrias Dominic Thiem booked a semi-final spot at the ATP Finals with a stunning victory over Novak Djokovic in the standout match of the tournament so far on Tuesday.The world number five ripped winners all over the 02 Arenas blue court t...

U.S. has no intention of ending alliance with Syrian Kurdish fighters -U.S. official

The United States has no intention to end its alliance with Syrian Kurdish SDF militia, a senior administration official said on Tuesday, effectively pushing back on Ankaras demand that Washington stop supporting the fighters it sees as hos...

Kaepernick to work out for NFL teams on Saturday

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who last played in the NFL in 2016, will have a private workout for teams on Saturday in Atlanta. Teams were informed by the league that the 32-year-old Kaepernick will do on-field work and be available for an ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019