Jazz comeback downs Nets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 10:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 10:28 IST
Rudy Gobert converted the tiebreaking dunk with 55.6 seconds remaining as the Utah Jazz overcame a 15-point deficit and pulled out a 119-114 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night to remain unbeaten at home. The Jazz improved to 6-0 at home and remained the only unbeaten team at home in the Western Conference thanks to two clutch baskets down the stretch by Gobert, whose baskets helped Utah complete the comeback from a 68-53 halftime deficit.

Gobert gave Utah a 114-112 lead by hitting a 1ayup with 91 seconds left. After DeAndre Jordan's tip-in forged a 114-114 tie with 1:15 to go, Gobert used his size to get the go-ahead basket. With 57.7 seconds left, Utah's Donovan Mitchell missed an off-balance floater but Gobert beat Jordan down the floor and easily converted the dunk with 55.6 seconds remaining for a 116-114.

The Nets had a chance to tie it again but Kyrie Irving's floater with 39.1 seconds left was short and Joe Ingles grabbed the rebound. Brooklyn had another chance to win or tie after winning a coaches challenge on a foul call, but Irving's 3-pointer with 7.6 seconds left was well short and Gobert seized the rebound with 4.4 seconds left. Mike Conley split a pair of free throws with 3.8 seconds left but Utah's Bojan Bogdanovic tapped the rebound to Mitchell, who clinched the win by sinking two free throws with one second to go.

Mitchell led all scorers with 30 points. Gobert contributed a double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Conley added 18 points while reserves Emmanuel Mudiay and Jeff Green added 15 and 13, respectively, as Utah shot 46.7 percent. Irving led the Nets with 27 points but shot 10 of 30 from the field as Brooklyn dropped to 1-2 on a five-game road trip. Reserve Spencer Dinwiddie added 21 while Taurean Prince contributed 15 and Jordan collected 15 points and 17 rebounds as the Nets shot 45.6 percent.

The Jazz scored the first 13 points of the second half before Irving's 3-pointer with 7:58 left made it 71-66. The Nets took an 81-72 lead on a 3-pointer by Dinwiddie with 4 1/2 minutes left and carried a 92-84 lead into the fourth.

