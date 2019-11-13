International Development News
Cholowski's OT goal lifts Wings over Ducks
Dennis Cholowski scored at 2:04 of overtime as the visiting Detroit Red Wings staged a late rally to edge the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Tuesday. Cholowski wristed a shot over the shoulder of Ducks goalie Ryan Miller off a pass from Robby Fabbri. Detroit's Dylan Larkin scored in the final minute of regulation to tie the game.

Filip Hronek and Andreas Athanasiou also scored for the Red Wings. Jonathan Bernier made 24 saves as Detroit won its third straight game. Jakob Silfverberg, Josh Mahura, and Cam Fowler scored for Anaheim, which has lost four in a row.

A tripping call against the Ducks' Brendan Guhle and a hooking penalty whistled against Korbinian Holzer, plus an empty net gave Detroit a 6-3 advantage in the final 1:10 of regulation. Larkin then tied it with 46.3 seconds left during a scramble in front of the net. Tyler Bertuzzi and Anthony Mantha assisted. There was no scoring in the first period but tempers flared toward the end. The Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf and Wings' Anthony Mantha squared off, with Getzlaf penalized twice for slashing. Mantha was also sent to the box for slashing, and teammate Dylan McIlrath received a roughing penalty.

Anaheim scored twice in the opening minute of the second period. Silfverberg came from behind the net, took the puck off Bernier's pad and jammed it in. Adam Henrique took the initial shot after a Detroit turnover and was credited with the only assist. Henrique collected his second assist 29 seconds later when he made a drop pass on the left side to Mahura, who ripped a shot past the screened Bernier. Ondrej Kase also picked up an assist.

Hronek cut the Ducks' lead in half with a one-timer from the left circle midway through the period. Madison Bowey and Bertuzzi assisted on Hronek's fourth goal this season. Fowler gave the Ducks a 3-1 lead at 13:48 of the period when he found the top shelf on a shot from the right circle. Getzlaf collected the assist.

Athanasiou tipped in a shot from Valtteri Filppula at 17:21 of the period to pull the Wings within one again.

