Sharks start hot, dump Oilers

Sharks start hot, dump Oilers
Brent Burns, Evander Kane, and Patrick Marleau scored first-period goals, and the host San Jose Sharks went on to claim a 6-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night. Martin Jones made 21 saves while Erik Karlsson collected three assists for the Sharks, who have won four straight games. San Jose has an 8-0-1 record in its past nine meetings with Edmonton.

Barclay Goodrow and Timo Meier each had a goal and an assist for the Sharks, who also got a goal from Tomas Hertl. Leon Draisaitl and Sam Gagner both registered a goal and an assist for the Oilers, and Zack Kassian added a goal.

Burns gave the Sharks an early lead 4:01 into the clash. From his point position, Burns worked into the left circle before ripping a top-corner shot, which gives him 16 points in his past 16 games. Kane doubled the lead on his team-high 11th goal of the season and fourth in five games at the 7:27 mark. While the Sharks were buzzing the zone, Kane was at the doorstep for the rebound and neatly deposited it.

Marleau continued the scoring parade with his fourth of the season at 11:12 mark when he cruised through the slot and deflected Tim Heed's shot. The three goals by the Sharks came on just six shots. The onslaught continued early when Goodrow made it a 4-0 game 86 seconds into the second period. Goodrow was battling in front of the net when he deflected a point shot for his fifth goal of the season.

Draisaitl put the Oilers on the board when he netted his 15th goal at the midway point of the second period. Draisaitl has nine goals and 20 points in a 10-game point streak. Hertl restored San Jose's four-goal edge with 2:26 remaining in the middle frame -- with another deflection tally. Hertl went uncontested to the net and tipped a point shot.

After Kassian and Meier traded third-period goals, Gagner tallied with 7:42 remaining to round out the scoring. Mike Smith stopped 19 shots for the Oilers, who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

