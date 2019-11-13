International Development News
Development News Edition

Harbhajana was bit of a nemesis for me right throughout my career, says Gilchrist

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 13:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 13:14 IST
Harbhajana was bit of a nemesis for me right throughout my career, says Gilchrist

Australian legend Adam Gilchrist has described Harbhajan Singh as his "nemesis", saying the Indian off-spinner and Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan were the two hardest bowlers that he faced during his international career. Talking about his illustrious career's milestones and memorable moments, the wicketkeeper recalled the 2001 away Test series against India where Harbhajan starred with the ball.

"He (Harbhajan) was a bit of a nemesis for me right throughout my career. I found him and Murali probably the two hardest bowlers to face," Gilchrist told cricket.com.au in their "The Unplayable Podcast". The 2001 series, considered one of India's finest, saw the hosts break Australia's 15-match win streak in Tests.

While the visitors won the first Test by 10 wickets, Harbhajan wreaked havoc on Australia helping India win the remaining two Tests. "(We were) five for 99, I went in there, got a hundred off 80 balls, we won in three days and I just thought, 'What have these blokes been doing for 30 years. How easy's this?'" Gilchrist said.

Harbhajan, who was adjudged Man of the series, picked 32 wickets in three matches, including India's first Test hat-trick at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata during the second Test. "And how wrong I was. We've only got to fast forward to the next Test match and I came back to reality," Gilchrist said.

"As it would turn out, by the end of that series we probably needed to learn how to put a handbrake on just to get a holding pattern, rather than 'attack, attack, attack' because it doesn't always work – Harbhajan bamboozled us," he added. The wicketkeeper batsman picked the second-innings 49 against India in Chennai in 2004, as his favourite Test innings.

"I think that was probably one of my most important innings but there's nothing too sexy about it. I promoted myself – again, sounding like a big head – but went up (to No.3) to try and be positive and just to erase the (first-innings) deficit." the 47-year-old said. The match was rained out on the final day but Australia won the series 2-1 – a landmark achievement that marked the country's first triumph in India in 35 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Lata Mangeshkar still on ventilator, critical but improving: hospital sources

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital earlier this week, is still on ventilator and is critical but improving, hospital sources said on Wednesday. Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Bre...

TPCI partners with Singapore's Monetary Authority for handholding SMEs

Trade Promotion Council of India TPCI on Wednesday said it has joined hands with Singapore-based Monetary Authority for supporting domestic SMEs for promoting their exports. A platform will be created to offer services to small and medium e...

Gizmobaba, the Crossborder Social eCommerce Platform Gets Shortlisted for 3rd Startup India Investment Summit in China

Mumbai-based, Gizmobaba, a niche homegrown curated products crossborder social eCommerce platform has been shortlisted by Venture Gurukool for the 3rd Startup Investment roadshow to be held in China at ShenzhenShanghai, and Beijing. Venture...

UK shares dip as Trump fails to soothe trade nerves

UK bluechip stocks retreated on Wednesday as traders grew weary of mixed signals from U.S. President Donald Trump about the progress of trade talks with China, while Tullow Oil slid after slashing production targets. The FTSE 100 index, whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019