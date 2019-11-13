International Development News
Development News Edition

Captaincy will not affect my batting, asserts Mominul

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 17:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 17:02 IST
Captaincy will not affect my batting, asserts Mominul

He is new to captaincy but Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque is confident that the added responsibility will not affect his batting, which will be crucial to his team's chances of upstaging an accomplished India in the Test series starting here on Thursday. The 28-year-old Mominul has replaced Shakib Al hasan, who was suspended for two years (one year suspended) by the ICC for failing to report multiple corrupt approaches.

"I am not feeling pressure just because I have been appointed captain. The way I batted before captaincy, I will bat in the same way now," said the left-hander, who is also the team's premier batsman with eight hundreds in 36 Tests. "I always try to think about the positive aspects. There are a few positives in being captain as well. Your knowledge about the game increases. You tend to become more responsible as a player. So I think, it will help me improve my performance," he added.

Mominul feels that since expectations from his side are not particularly high, the pressure is also a bit less. Asked about India's pace bowling might, Mominul said: "India is such a team that they can challenge different opponents in different ways.

"May be they will challenge us with spin attack. We are ready to face both spin and pace attack challenge from India. Definitely, it will be tough for us. But we are preparing to face it." Asked what has changed in Bangladesh cricket in nearly two decades from the time they first played a Test in 2000, Mominul pointed at the attitudinal shift.

"I think the mentality of players has changed. Players have become more disciplined. Also they are more eager to play five-day games as well," he said. While Virat Kohli termed Mustafizur Rahaman as a threat, Mominul didn't disclose whether the pacer will be a part of playing XI.

"We have not planned about the team and the playing eleven has not been selected yet. You will know tomorrow if he plays," he said. Asked about missing Shakib and Tamim Iqbal, Mominul said others are more aware in the absence of the two stalwarts.

"I think three players are missing because Shakib bhai is equal to two players. Yes, it will be challenging. But there is no scope of thinking about it too much now," he said. "We have to move away. I think due to their absence, everyone is more focused and will play with extra responsibility," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

European Investment Bank announces $1.1bn to enhance women entrepreneurship in Africa

The European Investment Bank has announced USD 1.1 billion lending programme to help women entrepreneurs on the continent at the sidelines of the ongoing Africa Investment Forum in South Africas Johannesburg.The President of European Invest...

U.S. presses Egypt on alleged torture, mass arrests at UN review

The United States and other Western countries urged Egypt on Wednesday to investigate alleged killings and torture by its security forces and to release journalists and others arrested for exercising their right to freedom of expression. Eg...

Brandenberg premier: Any support for Tesla will be in accordance with EU rules

The premier of the Brandenburg state that surrounds Berlin said on Wednesday any support for U.S. electric vehicle pioneer Tesla - which has said it will build its first European factory near Berlin - would be in accordance with EU rules. W...

Chelsea win battle to sign Australian women's football icon Kerr

London, Nov 13 AFP Australian striker Sam Kerr will test herself at the top level of European football after impressing in her homeland and the United States as she joined Chelsea on Wednesday. The 26-year-old Matildas captain -- who scored...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019