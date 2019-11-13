International Development News
Development News Edition

Worcestershire signs Jake Libby on three-year contract

England county cricket club Worcestershire on Wednesday signed a three-year contract with Jake Libby until the end of the 2022 season.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Worcester
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 17:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 17:47 IST
Worcestershire signs Jake Libby on three-year contract
Jake Libby (Photo/Worcestershire CCC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

England county cricket club Worcestershire on Wednesday signed a three-year contract with Jake Libby until the end of the 2022 season. The 26-year-old Nottinghamshire batsman impressed his new county when he scored 100 not out in the day-night Championship match against Worcestershire at Trent Bridge in June 2018, following on from 88 in the first innings.

The Plymouth-born player struck a century on his Nottinghamshire first-class debut against Sussex at Trent Bridge in late 2014 against an attack containing Steve Magoffin and Chris Jordan. He was the first Nottinghamshire player to achieve that feat for 68 years.

He has scored five first-class hundreds and amassed 2,574 runs from 55 games at an average of 28.60 including all 14 Championship fixtures in 2018. Libby figured prominently for Notts Outlaws in white-ball cricket last summer, playing seven Royal London One-Day Cup and nine Vitality Blast matches.

Worcestershire Cricket Steering Group Chairman, Paul Pridgeon hopes Libby's signing will act as a spur to some of the promising young players at the club. "We are delighted to have acquired Jake's services. He spoke to other counties but made it clear he was keen to come here. Jake will strengthen us in terms of Championship and white-ball cricket," Pridgeon said in an official statement.

"At 26, hopefully, he has his best years ahead of him and he is hungry to make a big impression," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Russia snub new Adidas shirts with upside-down flag

Moscow, Nov 13 AFP Russias football authorities said Wednesday the national team will not be wearing new Adidas-designed shirts in upcoming Euro-2020 qualifiers after some pointed out they reverse the colours of the Russian flag. In the upc...

Air quality in several districts of Punjab, Haryana 'severe', 'very poor'

Several districts in Punjab and Haryana reported air quality indices in the severe and very poor categories on Wednesday even though the number of stubble-burning incidents dropped in the two agrarian states over the past few days. Haryanas...

Ukrainian lawmakers vote to lift ban on sale of farmland by 2020

Ukrainian lawmakers voted on Wednesday to remove a ban on the sale of farmland for the first time in nearly two decades, a move supported by the countrys foreign backers that risks a political backlash.The proposal must be voted on a second...

Boult to play for MI, Rajpoot for RR in 2020 IPL

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult will play for Mumbai Indians in next years Indian Premier League while domestic pacer Ankit Rajpoot will represent Rajasthan Royals after they were successfully traded by their respective franchises. Acco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019