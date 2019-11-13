Faf du Plessis, Siya Kolisi meet Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

South African cricketer Faf du Plessis and rugby player Siya Kolisi met Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Du Plessis took to Twitter and shared a photo with a caption saying: "About last night... when ur mate @Siya_Kolisi has the biggest fan moment ever when he meets this legend ... what a genuine guy! I can see why his players would love him. #Jurgenklopp."

The South Africa rugby team on November 2 lifted the World Cup after defeating England by 32-12 in Japan. It was their third title. On the other hand, Liverpool has been on a brilliant run in the Premier League. They top the points table with 34 points, eight points ahead of the second-placed Leicester City. (ANI)

