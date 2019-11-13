International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-End to negative rates seen soon in Sweden after inflation data

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Stockholm
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 18:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 18:35 IST
UPDATE 3-End to negative rates seen soon in Sweden after inflation data

Swedish consumer prices rose in line with market forecasts in October, increasing the chances the Riksbank will end five years of negative interest rates by lifting its key repo rate from -0.25 percent in December. Sweden's central bank has said it wants to move out of negative rate territory and indicated after its policymakers last met in October that they would tighten policy at their December meeting after a year of no change.

Consumer prices measured with a fixed interest rate were unchanged last month from September and up 1.5% from October 2018, the statistics office said on Wednesday. That was slightly less than the 1.58% annual CPIF inflation the Riksbank had forecast but in line with the consensus in a Reuters poll of analysts.

"CPIF inflation rose at least roughly in line with our forecasts, though on the margin a little less," Deputy Riksbank Governor Martin Floden said after a speech in Orebro. "I think that in general, since our monetary policy decision until today there haven't been any big surprises and there is quite a long time before our December meeting."

Markets have already priced in a 25 basis point repo rate hike in December. But analysts have been skeptical about the timing of such a move as central banks around the world are generally moving in the opposite direction and the Swedish economy appears to be slowing. "This deviation (from the Riksbank's forecast) is not big enough for the Riksbank to back down from its planned rate hike in December," said Olle Holmgren, an economist at SEB. "It will probably take a lot for the Riksbank to change its mind."

CPIF exceeded the Riksbank's 2% target in 10 of 12 months in 2018 but has been below target for the past five months. The Riksbank expects it will remain so in 2020. Torbjorn Isaksson, an economist at Nordea, said monetary policy had been too expansionary for a long time and that it would be good to raise borrowing costs, but that the Riksbank's timing was ill-chosen.

"Normally, you would cut rates at this time of an economic cycle," he said. "You shouldn't put your foot on the accelerator in descents and you shouldn't brake uphill. And we have a slowdown in the Swedish economy." OPPOSITE DIRECTION

The Riksbank is forecasting economic growth of 1.3% this year, down from 2.3% in 2018, which it has stressed represents a normal slowdown, not a recession. But other central banks have taken a more dovish stance in the face of a weaker global economic outlook. Last week, Australia's central bank said it was prepared to ease monetary policy again after cuts in June, July, and October.

Two of seven rate-setters unexpectedly backed a cut at the Bank of England's policy meeting last week and others including BOE Governor Mark Carney said they would consider a cut if global and Brexit headwinds do not ease. The U.S. Federal Reserve cut rates at the end of last month and the European Central Bank eased policy in September, while the Bank of Japan has signaled it could cut rates ahead.

But the majority of Swedish rate-setters argue that inflation remains close to target and that with no recession in sight, a hike in December to zero percent remains a reasonable option. They then see the repo rate remaining unchanged for a long period. Many analysts believe that at least in part, the Riksbank is motivated by a desire to draw a line under five years of negative rates and give itself some room for maneuver should the downturn prove worse than expected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

SC lawyer issues legal notice to officials over stopping

A Supreme Court lawyer has issued a legal notice to six officials for stopping the supply of free ration and cash-dole to Bru refugees living in relief camps in Tripura leading to the death of six persons, an organization of the displaced p...

UPDATE 3-End to negative rates seen soon in Sweden after inflation data

Swedish consumer prices rose in line with market forecasts in October, increasing the chances the Riksbank will end five years of negative interest rates by lifting its key repo rate from -0.25 percent in December. Swedens central bank has ...

Boult to play for MI, Rajpoot for RR in 2020 IPL

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult will play for Mumbai Indians in next years Indian Premier League while domestic pacer Ankit Rajpoot will represent Rajasthan Royals after they were successfully traded by their respective franchises. Acco...

Star Air to start thrice-weekly flights on Bengaluru-Kalaburagi route from Nov 22

Star Air on Wednesday said it would start flights on the Bengaluru-Kalaburagi route thrice a week from November 22. The flight will depart from Bengaluru at 12.20 pm on Monday, Friday and Sunday to Kalaburagi district, which is around 570 k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019