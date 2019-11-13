International Development News
Development News Edition

Boult to play for MI, Rajpoot for RR in 2020 IPL

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 18:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 18:47 IST
Boult to play for MI, Rajpoot for RR in 2020 IPL
Image Credit: Twitter (@mipaltan)

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult will play for Mumbai Indians in next year's Indian Premier League while domestic pacer Ankit Rajpoot will represent Rajasthan Royals after they were successfully traded by their respective franchises. According to an IPL statement, Boult will play for Mumbai Indians after being traded by his current team Delhi Capitals, while Rajpoot has been traded successfully by Kings XI Punjab.

Boult made his IPL debut in 2014 and played for Delhi Capitals in the 2018 and 2019 season. He has 38 IPL wickets from 33 games. Rajpoot, a right-arm fast bowler who joined KXIP in 2018, has played 23 IPL matches and has 22 wickets in his kitty.

Rajpoot put in one of the most memorable bowling performances ever when he claimed 5 for 14 in a league game in the 2018 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He is the only uncapped player to claim a five-wicket haul in the IPL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

North Korea issues warning over US-South Korea drills

North Koreas supreme decision-making body lashed out Wednesday at planned US-South Korean military drills and warned that the United States will face a bigger threat and harsh suffering if it ignores North Korean leader Kim Jong Uns end-of-...

UPDATE 2-Indonesia barred Cambodia's Rainsy from flight to Jakarta -airline

Malaysia Airlines said on Wednesday it had barred veteran Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy from a flight from Kuala Lumpur to the Indonesian capital Jakarta on the instruction of Indonesian authorities. Rainsy later said on Twitter th...

Study reveals listening to music while driving reduces cardiac stress

If you take too much stress while driving heres the news for you. Stress during driving is a risk factor for the development of cardiovascular diseases. A new study by Brazilian researchers suggest that cardiac overload due to the stress of...

India gets USD 43 million from Green Climate Fund to boost climate resilience in 3 coastal states

In a move that may positively impact over 10 million people living on the coastline, India on Wednesday kicked-off a USD 43 million projects to boost climate resilience in three coastal states in partnership with the United Nations Developm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019