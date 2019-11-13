International Development News
Development News Edition

Boult traded to Mumbai Indians; Rajpoot traded to Rajasthan Royals

Fast bowler Trent Boult has been traded to Mumbai Indians by Delhi Capitals while Kings XI Punjab pacer Ankit Rajpoot traded to Rajasthan Royals.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 19:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 19:29 IST
Boult traded to Mumbai Indians; Rajpoot traded to Rajasthan Royals
Trent Boult. Image Credit: ANI

Fast bowler Trent Boult has been traded to Mumbai Indians by Delhi Capitals while Kings XI Punjab pacer Ankit Rajpoot traded to Rajasthan Royals. Rajpoot will represent the Royals and Boult will wear the Indians' jersey in the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rajpoot, the right-arm fast bowler who joined KXIP in 2018, has played 23 IPL matches and has 22 wickets. He put in one of the most memorable bowling performances ever when he claimed 5/14 in a league game in the 2018 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rajpoot is the only uncapped player to have a five-wicket haul in the IPL.

The seasoned New Zealand bowler Boult made his IPL debut in 2014 and played for DC in the 2018 and 2019 season. He has 38 IPL wickets from 33 games. Apart from Delhi, Boult has represented Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in the past. His standout season was in 2018 when he took 18 wickets from 14 games for the Delhi Daredevils. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Metro services should not be free, but fares should be low: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that he believed metro services should not be free but the fares must be low. Puri was attending the Urban Mobility India UMI conference here.As a politician, I believe that the fare of the m...

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Scientists seem to have cracked the secret of longevity of supercentenarians -those over the age of 110 years. New studies have found that these really old people possess an excess of cytotoxic CD4 T, a type of immune cells. Scientists used...

CORRECTED-Turkey sends American Islamic State fighter to U.S. after stalemate with Greece

Turkey sent an American citizen Islamic State suspect to the United States by plane on Friday, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said, after the man was refused entry to Greece earlier this week as Ankara began to repatriate militants.Turkis...

Chidambaram to remain in jail as HC dismisses his bail plea in INX Media money laundering case

Former finance minister P Chidambaram will remain in Tihar Jail with the Delhi High Court dismissing his bail plea on Friday in the INX Media money laundering case filed by the ED, saying prima facie allegations against him are serious in n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019