Browns DE Vernon ruled out vs. Steelers

Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon was ruled out of Thursday's game against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. Vernon, 29, is nursing a knee injury that also forced him to miss Cleveland's 19-16 victory Sunday over the Buffalo Bills.

He has registered 23 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble in eight contests for the Browns (3-6). Safety Eric Murray will miss his third consecutive game after undergoing knee surgery.

Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (knee) and offensive tackle Kendall Lamm were listed as questionable after both players were elevated from limited to full practice participation on Wednesday. As for the Steelers (5-4), fullback Roosevelt Nix (knee), running back Benny Snell (knee) and wide receiver Ryan Switzer (back) have been ruled out for Thursday's game.

Cornerback Joe Haden (illness) is considered questionable to face his former team. Running back James Conner wasn't listed on the status report after missing the last two games with a right shoulder injury. He sustained that injury in the waning moments of a 27-14 victory against the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 28.

Without Conner in the lineup, the Steelers averaged a season-worst 1.6 yards per carry on 27 attempts in a 17-12 win against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Conner, 24, has 97 carries for 380 yards and four touchdowns in seven games this season, one year removed from reaching the Pro Bowl with 973 yards and 12 scores.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)