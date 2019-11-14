International Development News
Cricket-Bangladesh opt to bat against India in Indore test

  Reuters
  Indore
  Updated: 14-11-2019 09:35 IST
  • Created: 14-11-2019 09:27 IST
Cricket-Bangladesh opt to bat against India in Indore test
Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat in the first match of their two-test series against India in Indore on Thursday. "It's a bit hard and it might break in the fourth innings," said Mominul, who is leading the side for the first time.

"It's a great honor, very few people get this opportunity, so I'm very glad." India counterpart Virat Kohli was not too unhappy with the toss as he was keen to let his pace attack, bolstered by the return of Ishant Sharma replacing spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, to exploit the early morning conditions.

"It has a bit of grass. Historically, Indore's been a bit spicy on day one, so we would've bowled first to be honest," Kohli said. "It's ideal for our seamers who are in top form. We assume day two onwards it will be a beautiful track to bat on, so that was the main reason to want to bowl first."

Kolkata will host the second and final match, also the first day-night test for both teams, from Nov. 22. Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav Bangladesh: Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das (wicketkeeper), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Abu jayed, Ebadot Hossain

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

