International Development News
Development News Edition

MVP candidates clash as Texans visit Ravens

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 11:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 11:06 IST
MVP candidates clash as Texans visit Ravens

For all the razzle-dazzle that Baltimore Ravens second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson brings to the table, one factor that acolytes and critics alike tend to overlook is his ability to steward an efficient ship. Jackson has passed and dashed his way near the top of the NFL Most Valuable Player leaderboard while helming an offense that leads the NFL in rushing (197.2 yards per game) and ranks ninth in passing efficiency (101.3 rating). The latter is aided by the former, and the Ravens' ability to run the ball with impunity is derived from their consistency in scoring touchdowns on opening possessions.

Baltimore (7-2), set to host the Houston Texans (6-3) on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium, has scored on eight of nine opening possessions this season, including six touchdowns. Establishing early advantages feeds into the Ravens' ability to commit to their punishing rushing attack. "(It is) really important," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "We talk about starting sharp. We want to be on point. We want to be focused. It's both sides of the ball. Obviously, anytime you can get the lead, that's an advantage. We want to get the lead. We want to keep the lead and extend the lead, if we can. So, I really think our guys have done a good job of that.

"It kind of goes (back to) what I said before, with the guys and the preparation, being on point and coming out and being ready to play. That's really important." The Texans, sixth in the NFL in yards per play (6.08), aim to strike a similar run-pass balance despite star quarterback Deshaun Watson at the controls. Central to the Texans' efficiency is ball security, and Watson has an interception rate (1.7) that ranks 15th among 34 qualified signal-callers.

Watson continues to advance by executing the finer points of his job. In consecutive wins over the Raiders and Jaguars, Watson passed for 480 yards and five touchdowns while completing 73.1 percent of his attempts and without tossing an interception. An offensive line beset by injuries surrendered just four sacks over 67 passing attempts, enabling Watson to establish a rhythm. Of course, finer details aren't driving the MVP conversation for either Jackson or Watson. Both have amassed enough dynamic plays to bloat any highlight reel, and whoever performs best on Sunday could carve an advantage over the signal-caller stewarding the losing team.

"It's cool, I guess," Watson said of the MVP chatter. "The only thing I can really control is performing on the field, and then everything else is to the voters and whoever decides on that decision. I don't get too much caught up in that. My ultimate goal is trying to win as many games as I can to get to that ultimate goal. "That MVP stuff is going to take care of itself. If it's deserving for me, then I'll do it, but if not, then best to whoever wins that award."

At this stage, Watson, like Jackson, is certainly deserving of consideration. Fans, NFL media and players recognize everything both Jackson and Watson offer as exceptional talents. The hype is real. "He dope," Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters said of Watson. "He's an excellent quarterback. You've got to give him respect."

Both teams made mid-week additions. The Ravens added veteran D-linemen Justin Ellis and Domata Peko to reinforce an injured group up front, while the Texans claimed former first-round cornerback Vernon Hargreaves off waivers from Tampa Bay. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

SC refers various religious issues, including women's entry to Sabarimala, to larger bench

The Supreme Court on Thursday said a larger seven-judge bench will re-examine various religious issues, including the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple and mosques and the practice of female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra c...

Even without Davis, Lakers rout Warriors

LeBron James had 23 points, 12 assists and six rebounds in three quarters, and the Los Angeles Lakers coasted to a 120-94 victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. Los Angeles center JaVale McGee finished with 18 p...

Ritu Phogat to make mixed martial arts debut on Nov 16

Indian wrestler Ritu Phogat is set to make her professional mixed martial arts debut, taking on Koreas Nam Hee Kim in an atomweight contest at the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China on November 16. I want to become a mixed martial arts World ...

Chinese students flee Hong Kong as campuses burn

Having fled Hong Kong universities they had thought were a ticket to success, Chinese students from the mainland sit in hostels and noodle shops in the neighbouring city of Shenzhen wondering how theyll complete their studies.With campuses ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019