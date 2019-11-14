International Development News
India vs Bangladesh: Scoreboard on opening day of first Test

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 14:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 14:42 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@BCCI)

Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at Holkar Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

Bangladesh 1st Innings

Islamc W Saha b Ishant 6 Imrul Kayesc A Rahane b Umesh 6

Mominul Haque b Ashwin 37 Mohammad Mithun lbw b Shami 13

Mushfiqur Rahimb Shami 43 Mahmudullahb Ashwin 10

Liton Das batting 21 Mehidy Hasan lbw b Shami 0

Extras: (lb-3, w-1) Total: 140 for seven in 54 overs

Fall of wickets: 12-1, 12-2, 31-3, 99-4, 115-5, 140-6, 140-7 Bowling: Ishant Sharma 11.5-6-20-2, Umesh Yadav 13-3-39-1, Mohammed Shami 11-3-27-3, Ravichandran Ashwin 16-1-43-2, Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-0-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

VP Naidu asks children to be active partners in protecting environment

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today called upon the students to rise above the divisions of caste, creed, religion, etc. and imbibe the virtues of Sharing and Caring in line with the Bharatiya Philosophy of Vasudhaiva kutumbaka...

UPDATE 1-China lifts restrictions on U.S. poultry meat imports - customs

Chinas customs said on Thursday it was lifting restrictions on the import of poultry meat from the United States, effective immediately.The plan to lift the nearly five-year ban on U.S. poultry was announced by Chinas commerce ministry in l...

UPDATE 1-Suspect arrested over shooting of Dutch soccer player Maynard - ANP news

Dutch authorities on Thursday arrested a suspect in the killing of former professional soccer player Kelvin Maynard, news agency ANP reported.Defender Maynard, 32, died when two assailants on a motor-bike opened fire on his car in September...

Suspect arrested over shooting of Dutch soccer player Maynard - ANP news

Dutch authorities said on Thursday they had arrested a suspect in the killing of professional soccer player Kelvin Maynard, news agency ANP reported. Defender Maynard, 32, died when two assailants on a motorbike opened fire on his car in Se...
