India vs Bangladesh: Scoreboard on opening day of first Test
Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at Holkar Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.
Bangladesh 1st Innings
Islamc W Saha b Ishant 6 Imrul Kayesc A Rahane b Umesh 6
Mominul Haque b Ashwin 37 Mohammad Mithun lbw b Shami 13
Mushfiqur Rahimb Shami 43 Mahmudullahb Ashwin 10
Liton Das batting 21 Mehidy Hasan lbw b Shami 0
Extras: (lb-3, w-1) Total: 140 for seven in 54 overs
Fall of wickets: 12-1, 12-2, 31-3, 99-4, 115-5, 140-6, 140-7 Bowling: Ishant Sharma 11.5-6-20-2, Umesh Yadav 13-3-39-1, Mohammed Shami 11-3-27-3, Ravichandran Ashwin 16-1-43-2, Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-0-0.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
