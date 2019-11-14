International Development News
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Soccer-Rapinoe calls for more investment in US women's game

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 16:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 16:30 IST
INTERVIEW-Soccer-Rapinoe calls for more investment in US women's game
Image Credit: Flickr

Two-time World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe has been at the forefront of the U.S. national women's team's fight for gender pay equity but the fiery forward has told Reuters she also hopes for more investment in the domestic league and better pay for club players.

Earlier this month, the U.S. National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced new compensation guidelines for 2020, including a nearly 20 percent increase in the overall salary cap as well as allocation money allowing teams to invest in some players above the maximum salary. However, the funds cannot be used to pay players who are members of the U.S. and Canadian national teams, a move that Rapinoe, a standout for the NWSL's Reign FC, criticized.

"We need to sit down and have more substantive conversations about what that looks like," the Californian told Reuters when asked about the allocated fund provisions. "It's going to be a necessary step before the NWSL gets going next year." The NWSL could not immediately respond to a request for comment.

With a trial date set for May for the U.S. women's national team's gender discrimination lawsuit against their governing body, the squad faces the possibility of a Summer Olympics training schedule clouded by legal issues. Rapinoe has emerged as a larger-than-life figure in the sport after the United States' World Cup victory in France this year.

In addition to her outspoken criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump, she also serves as the face of a Budweiser advertising campaign that debuted in the run-up to the NWSL championship last month. While attendance in the league increased to an average of 7,337 per game in 2019, Rapinoe said she is frustrated by the progress made.

"More resources need to be put into the front office of the NWSL," added Rapinoe, who has said she would like to compete in the 2023 World Cup before she hangs up her boots. As for her plans, after she retires, the 34-year-old is focused on creating a pathway toward a role in the business of the NWSL and is an advocate for a rumored expansion team in Sacramento, or perhaps even Los Angeles.

She would also jump at the chance to be in charge of a team. "I'd be a great owner. I want to own one of these teams," said Rapinoe.

"If the only thing that's said about us is how inspiring we are too little girls, then our marketing plan is a complete and utter failure," said Rapinoe. "Make me want to go to the game."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-China will further prioritise stabilizing growth - premier Li

Chinas Premier Li Keqiang said the country will further prioritize stabilizing growth, according to state media on Thursday citing a meeting he had with local officials.Chinas factory output growth and other key indicators slowed significan...

Dr. Batra's - Protect Children With the Gift of Homeopathy

Over one million children use homeopathy in the U.S alone1. In India, over 10 crore people are treated with homeopathy of which most are women and children. As a matter of fact, it is the recommended form of treatment for infantile colic, ...

UPDATE 3-S.Africa's SAA cancels flights, offers striking employees new wage increase

South African Airways SAA has canceled flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday because of a pending strike by a majority of employees but said on Thursday it hoped its revised wage offer would avert the walkout at the state-run carrier. S...

Hong Kong police say protesters out of control, deny curfew

Hong Kong, Nov 14 AP Hong Kong police warned protesters on Thursday that they were moving one step closer to terrorism by sinking the city into chaos, as riot squads skirmished with militant students at major universities. Police spokesman ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019