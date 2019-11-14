International Development News
Ajinkya Rahane traded to Delhi Capitals by Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals' Ajinkya Rahane was traded to Delhi Capitals for the next edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 18:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 18:33 IST
Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane . Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Royals' Ajinkya Rahane was traded to Delhi Capitals for the next edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. Rahane was the most-capped player for Rajasthan Royal, featuring in 100 games for the franchise from 2011 to 2015 and then from 2018 to 2019.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have traded leg spinner Mayank Markande to Rajasthan Royals. Rahul Tewatia will also make his return to Rajasthan Royals after being traded by Delhi Capitals. Tewatia began his IPL career with RR in 2014, when he was bought for Rs. 10 lakhs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

