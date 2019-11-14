AIFF secures DSport as Hero I-League broadcasters for three years

The All India Football Federation has signed a three-year deal with Lex Sportel Vision Pvt. Ltd. to broadcast the Hero I-League on DSport starting 2019-20 season. The 13th edition of I-League is scheduled to commence from November 30, featuring 11 teams and 110 matches.

Separately, the AIFF has commissioned Instat Limited – an Ireland-based company to produce a feed of the live audio-visual coverage for the broadcast on DSport. Instat will produce all 110 I-League games with an eight-camera setup. AIFF's agreement with Instat Limited will run for three years.

The I-League for the past two seasons was broadcast on Star Sports. However, as per the request of the I-League clubs, the AIFF and FSDL (Football Sports Development Limited) negotiated the deal with the new broadcast partner, providing exclusive rights for on-air and digital content. FSDL will also contribute partly to the cost of production.

AIFF general secretary Kushal Das said, "I need to thank Lex Sportel Vision for penning a three-year deal with AIFF. It has enabled us to bank on Instat Limited's expertise in producing live telecast of Hero I-League matches on DSport. "The eight-camera set-up for all matches will surely add to enhanced viewing for the fans. I also need to thank FSDL for negotiating and facilitating the deal."

The cubs on Thursday had a meeting with the AIFF regarding broadcasting of the I-League. Former champions Punjab FC's owner Ranjit Bajaj said he was "cautiously optimistic" going ahead.

"Yes, overall I-League clubs are happy with the arrangements and cautiously optimistic about the upcoming season. There are few details to be worked out but everyone is happy that all matches are being broadcast and there are exciting kick off times," said Bajaj.

