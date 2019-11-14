International Development News
Triple MotoGP world champion Lorenzo retires

Three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo said Thursday he would retire following the Valencia Grand Prix. The 32-year-old Spaniard, who rides for Honda and claimed the world title in 2010, 2012 and 2015, told a press conference that he was pulling out following Sunday's Valencia race.

The rider, who was also twice crowned 250cc champion, has suffered from poor form and injuries this season.

