International Development News
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Verstappen's comments not professional or mature, says Vettel

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 00:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 00:40 IST
Motor racing-Verstappen's comments not professional or mature, says Vettel
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Sebastian Vettel dismissed comments by Max Verstappen as immature and unprofessional on Thursday after the Red Bull driver suggested Ferrari had gained an unfair advantage with their engine.

The Dutch youngster suggested at this month's U.S. Grand Prix that Ferrari's poor performance in Austin was linked to Formula One's governing body closing a potential engine loophole. The 22-year-old used the word "cheating" in an interview with Dutch television.

"I think everybody is free to say what they want. I don't think anybody in the team took it personally," Vettel told reporters at the Brazilian Grand Prix, penultimate race of the season, when asked for a reaction. "I think it's not professional and not mature, but I can also see that you are probably interested in me answering back," added the Ferrari driver.

"I don't have much interest in that, other than saying that for us, the best way to answer in a way is to probably just go back to normal. "Calling it that far I think is not right. But again, live and let live. If that's what he thinks, that's what he thinks. If next week he thinks something different, then, in the end, we don't care so much."

Verstappen drew a line under the episode when he met reporters at the Red Bull factory before flying to Sao Paulo, saying it was a "very sensitive subject". "I try not to go there anymore," he added. "I prefer just to go ahead, leave everything behind...just focus on Brazil."

Vettel blamed setup problems for the drop in performance and expected the Italian team to be challenging for victory again at Interlagos on Sunday. "Should we have the strongest engine... that's a great achievement by us, by our engine department," said the German.

"For the last five years, we had Mercedes having the strongest engine so if ... for a couple of months we are ahead then hopefully it stays like that for the next five years and I don't care what people think or say." Vettel will be making his 100th start for Ferrari after winning his four titles with Red Bull and he said he hoped it was a good one.

"I'm looking forward to more...I guess the 102nd race will be more important," he added, referring to the first grand prix of 2020. Mercedes have already won both 2019 titles for an unprecedented sixth successive season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

Malawi’s farmers expected to benefit from 40 million Norwegian Kroners

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Goldman's Blankfein calls Warren's criticism of billionaires 'tribalism'

Lloyd Blankfein, a former Goldman Sachs chief executive, criticized Elizabeth Warren for engaging in the vilification of billionaires on Thursday and said that maybe tribalism is just in her DNA, after he appeared in the presidential candid...

French court to review dismissal of rape case against minister

An appeal court must look again at whether a judges decision to dismiss an investigation into rape allegations against Frances budget minister was valid, a court ruled on Thursday. The investigation into the allegations against Gerald Darma...

European pilot group demands action over Ryanair sick leave policy

The European Cockpit Association ECA pilot group has urged regulators to take action over what it described as a safety hazard caused by Ryanairs approach to flight crews sick leave, according to a letter seen by Reuters.Europes largest bud...

Coalition fighting Islamic State had 'difference of opinion' on repatriation of detainees

Members of a coalition fighting Islamic State had a difference of opinion at a meeting in Washington on Thursday on whether jihadi detainees should be repatriated, the U.S. Special Representative for Syria Jim Jeffrey said.There was some di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019