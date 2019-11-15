Superdome renovations to include standing-room-only area

Architectural renderings revealed Thursday show a number of proposed changes for the New Orleans Superdome as part of a $450 million renovation, including the addition of standing-room only viewing areas. The Superdome Commission has already approved the first phase of renovations, which will begin after the College Football Playoff Championship Game on Jan. 13, unless the building's main tenant, the New Orleans Saints, plays host to the NFC Championship game on Jan 19.

Renovations will take place through the 2023-24 season, with the first wave expected to be in out-of-sight areas like the addition of a large kitchen and food-service area, as well as the construction of alternate building exits. The new exits will be needed once the Superdome's ramp system that gets fans to the various seating levels is removed and replaced by a new system later in renovations.

The eventual ticketed standing-room only section will be similar to ones used for home games of the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins. Other major additions will be three vertical atriums with escalators to take fans to various seating levels. Also in the works are end-zone boxes to give fans a view from field level.

All renovations are scheduled to be completed by the time the Superdome hosts Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 4, 2024.

