International Development News
Development News Edition

Rugby-I couldn't turn down Toronto offer, says Williams

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 02:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 02:40 IST
Rugby-I couldn't turn down Toronto offer, says Williams

Sonny Bill Williams said on Thursday he had not planned to return to rugby league but felt the offer to join Toronto Wolfpack ahead of their debut in England's top-tier Super League was too good to turn down. The 34-year-old New Zealander, speaking at his introductory news conference at London's Emirates Stadium following last week's announcement of his two-year deal with the Canadian side, said the move was meant to be.

"This deal came to fruition in such a short space of time," Williams told reporters. "This was an opportunity I couldn't turn down. "I'm grateful and blessed for this opportunity but understand what I'm coming into. It's great what Toronto have done and what they're trying to achieve. It all lined up and as a man of faith I thought it was just meant to be."

A two-times Rugby World Cup winner who was also part of the New Zealand sevens team that lost in the 2016 Rio Olympics quarter-finals, Williams brings star power to a team who started in the third tier of English rugby league in 2017. Williams said the deal to join Toronto came about during the recent World Cup in Japan, where the All Blacks finished third after a surprise loss to England in the semi-finals.

"During the World Cup once I found out they were interested I started watching a few of their games. Their style is different to other teams," Williams said of the Wolfpack. "When I made contact with a couple of Australian players by all accounts it's different and there are other challenges but nothing I'm not used to.

"To be honest before the World Cup I was intending to stay in New Zealand for another year in union." The decision to join Toronto on a deal reported to be worth $9 million marks the fourth code switch in Williams' career and the New Zealander said he was unlikely to return to Australia's NRL.

"I'll be 36 by the time this contract finishes, I don't think I'll be going back to Australia anytime soon," Williams said. Williams, whose move to Canada is being compared to England soccer international David Beckham joining Los Angeles Galaxy in 2007, had a clear message for his new team mates.

"Wherever I go I know there's a lot of headline-grabbing and attention," said Williams. "I want my team mates to know when I'm coming to work it means I'm coming to do the things people don't see behind closed doors." Toronto kick off their the 2020 season against Castleford Tigers in Leeds, England on Feb. 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Malawi’s farmers expected to benefit from 40 million Norwegian Kroners

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Superdome renovations to include standing-room-only area

Architectural renderings revealed Thursday show a number of proposed changes for the New Orleans Superdome as part of a 450 million renovation, including the addition of standing-room only viewing areas. The Superdome Commission has already...

Buccaneers launch scholarship for female players

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the first NFL team to establish a college scholarship program for female high school football players. A 250,000 commitment from the teams foundation was announced Thursday and is open to all female seniors nati...

Rugby-I couldn't turn down Toronto offer, says Williams

Sonny Bill Williams said on Thursday he had not planned to return to rugby league but felt the offer to join Toronto Wolfpack ahead of their debut in Englands top-tier Super League was too good to turn down. The 34-year-old New Zealander, s...

UPDATE 2-U.S. charges two former Herbalife executives in China over bribery scheme -source

U.S. prosecutors criminally charged two former executives of Herbalife Nutrition Ltds Chinese unit with running a decade-long scheme to bribe Chinese government officials to win business and evade regulatory scrutiny, a person familiar with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019