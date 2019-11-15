Flames D Brodie out of hospital after collapse at practice

Calgary Flames defenseman T.J. Brodie was discharged from a local hospital and "is doing well in his recovery" after collapsing at practice on Thursday, the team announced. The Flames' statement, released Thursday evening, said an update will be provided by general manager Brad Treliving on Friday morning.

Multiple reports noted that Brodie was standing alone when he fell to the ice and apparently had a seizure. Emergency medical personnel tended to Brodie, who was removed via stretcher from the ice at Scotiabank Saddledome and placed in an ambulance. The 29-year-old was responsive while being taken to the hospital, the team confirmed.

"T.J. Brodie experienced an episode on ice at practice today," Treliving said in a statement to TSN. "He is alert and responsive and has been transported to a local area hospital for evaluation." The Flames canceled the remainder of Thursday's practice.

Brodie has collected eight assists in 21 games this season. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Ontario native has recorded 44 goals and 211 assists in 591 career games, all with the Flames.

