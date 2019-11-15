International Development News
Development News Edition

Ronaldo hat-trick fires Portugal to brink of Euro 2020 qualification

  • PTI
  • |
  • Faro
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 09:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 09:21 IST
Ronaldo hat-trick fires Portugal to brink of Euro 2020 qualification

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his ninth international hat-trick as Portugal moved to the brink of qualifying for Euro 2020 with a 6-0 thrashing of Lithuania in Faro on Thursday. The reigning European champions were made to wait for qualification however as Serbia battled to a 3-2 win over Luxembourg in the other game in Group B.

Ronaldo had been substituted in his last two club games by Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri, with the Italian claiming the striker had been struggling with a knee injury. He reportedly left the stadium before the final whistle after being taken off by Sarri during Juve's 1-0 Serie A win over AC Milan at the weekend.

"I knew he (Ronaldo) was able to play," Portugal coach Fernando Santos told Portuguese TV channel RTP. "His match put an end to the doubts about his physical condition, for those who had doubts. I personally had none, and I said that."

Portugal sit second in the standings behind Ukraine, who have already qualified, and one point clear of Serbia, but can secure their spot at next year's finals with victory in Luxembourg on Sunday. Ronaldo has now scored 98 international goals and will be hoping to become the second-ever player to reach 100 this weekend.

Iranian great Ali Daei holds the all-time record with 109 international strikes. Ronaldo got Portugal underway with a seventh-minute penalty after being brought down in the area himself, before adding a fantastic second midway through the first half with a curling effort into the top corner.

Benfica midfielder Pizzi drilled in a fine third less than seven minutes into the second period. Goals from Goncalo Paciencia and Bernardo Silva made it five just after the hour mark, and Ronaldo was allowed the freedom of the Lithuanian area to complete the 55th treble of his career.

The 34-year-old Juventus forward has scored 13 goals in his last seven Portugal appearances. He missed a golden chance to move within one of his century not long after scoring his third when totally unmarked 10 yards from goal he blazed an effort over the crossbar.

Ronaldo's other hat-tricks include 44 for Real Madrid, one for Juventus and one for Manchester United.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' to release in December 2021

Action star Dwayne Johnsons much-awaited Black Adam movie will hit the theatres on December 22, 2021. The film is a spin-off from Warner Bros and New Line Cinemas Shazam, featuring Zachary Levi.Johnson has been attached to play the anti-her...

Mphasis posts marginal rise in Sept qtr profit at Rs 273.3 cr

IT firm Mphasis on Friday reported a marginal rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 273.3 crore for the September quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 270.9 crore in the year-ago period, Mphasis said in a regulatory filing...

'Embracing free market principles driving force behind economic success of Bangladesh'

The success of Bangladesh as one of the fastest-growing economies in the Asia Pacific and in South Asia currently is the result of embracing free-market principles, a Bangladeshi official has said. Bangladesh has become one of the low-cost ...

India voices concern over compromise in peacekeeping operational issues to reduce costs

India has voiced serious concern over compromises being made in peacekeeping operational issues to reduce costs and stressed the need to develop a culture of no national caveats in UN peacekeeping. Peacekeeping is a multi-stakeholder enterp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019