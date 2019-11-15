'Not ideal moment' for Spanish national side return to Barcelona, admits Ramos

Cadiz (Spain), Nov 15 (AFP) Spain captain Sergio Ramos said on Thursday he thinks the national side could play in Barcelona for the first time since 2004 once current political tensions have eased, but admitted that now is not the "ideal" time. The first El Clasico of the season between Barcelona and Real Madrid, originally scheduled for October 26 at the Camp Nou, was postponed until December 18 due to violent pro-independence protests in Catalonia.

The Spanish national team, the 2010 World Cup winners, have not played in Barcelona since a friendly against Peru at the Olympic Stadium 15 years ago, and have not graced the Camp Nou since a game against the Netherlands in 1987. "This may not be the ideal moment, since we have even suspended a Clasico for obvious reasons beyond our control and our opinions," said Ramos, Spain's all-time record appearance maker with 168 international caps.

"We hope that it will be settled as quickly as possible, that our country finds a balance in every sense of the word, in all regions. "After that, whether to play in Barcelona, why not?" Spain, who have already booked a spot at Euro 2020, play Malta in their penultimate qualifying game on Friday in Cadiz. (AFP) APA

