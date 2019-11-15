International Development News
  Updated: 15-11-2019 12:27 IST
Iafallo nets OT goal to lift Kings past Red Wings
Alex Iafallo was the overtime hero as the host Los Angeles Kings tied the game late in regulation and then claimed victory 23 seconds into the extra period for a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings Thursday night. On the winning goal, Drew Doughty's shot went off the glass but rebounded to Iafallo at the doorstep and he had a tap-in tally.

Jonathan Quick made 19 saves for the Kings, who have won two straight games. Anze Kopitar put the hosts on the board first at the 5:47 mark of the opening frame with his seventh goal of the season. Kopitar started the rush up ice and dropped the puck to Sean Walker after reaching the offensive zone. Walker's sharp-angled shot was redirected off the post, but Kopitar pounced on the loose puck and buried it. Kopitar, who finished with three points, has scored in three straight games and is now on a five-game point streak.

Detroit's Tyler Bertuzzi tied the game with his first of the night 4:36 into the second period, set up by Anthony Mantha's great effort. Mantha stole the puck in his own zone and sped away with Bertuzzi on a two-man rush. Bertuzzi received the cross-ice pass and ripped a top-shelf shot for his seventh goal of the season. Bertuzzi put the Red Wings ahead with his second goal of the game at 2:58 of the third period, another goal created by Mantha. Mantha stole the puck deep in the Kings' zone, fed a pass along the end board to Dylan Larkin, who sent the puck to the slot for Bertuzzi to chip into the goal. Mantha's pair of assists gives him two goals and seven points in a five-game point streak.

However, Adrian Kempe forced overtime when he scored with 108 seconds remaining in regulation. With the Kings' net empty for the extra attacker, Kempe found a rebound to convert for the game-tying tally. Red Wings goalie Jonathan Bernier stopped 28 shots in the loss that saw his team's three-game winning streak snapped.

