UPDATE 1-Cricket-Centurion Agarwal and Rahane punish jaded Bangladesh

  • Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 15-11-2019 14:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 14:37 IST
Mayank Agarwal smashed a mammoth 156 not out as he and Ajinkya Rahane feasted on Bangladesh's meagre bowling resources to power India to a commanding 303-3 at tea on day two of the opening test on Friday.

Dropping the opener on 32 on Thursday proved costly for the tourists as Agarwal alone scored more than Bangladesh's first innings total of 150 to put India 153 runs ahead at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium. It was Agarwal's sixth 50-plus score in 12 innings and included 21 boundaries and three sixes.

Rahane, Agarwal's partner in a 184-run stand for the fourth wicket, was his fluent self at the other end, hitting eight boundaries in his 82 not out. Resuming the day on 86-1, India lost two wickets in the first 30 minutes with Abu Jayed striking in successive overs.

Overnight batsman Cheteshwar Pujara hit nine boundaries in an uncharacteristically aggressive 54 before Abu induced him into driving away from his body and he perished in the slip. Virat Kohli walked out to a thunderous roar but it quickly died away when Abu rammed one onto his pad. He was initially adjudged not out but the tourists decided to review and were rewarded with the prized wicket.

It was the Indian captain's 10th duck in 140 innings. Rahane walked in to join Agarwal and they milked the jaded Bangladesh attack with ease.

Agarwal was adjudged lbw to Mehidy Hasan Miraz on 82 but challenged the decision and it was overturned after replays suggested the ball would have missed the stumps. The nimble-footed opener took full advantage of the reprieve, pulling and driving the pacers and stepping out to hit spinners Mehidy and Taijul Islam over their heads.

Bangladesh have not had their troubles to seek for what was always going to be a difficult tour. Captain Shakib Al Hasan was banned from all cricket for two years with one year of that suspended after the all-rounder was found to have breached the International Cricket Council's Anti-Corruption code.

They are also without opener Tamim Iqbal, who has opted out of the tour to be with his pregnant wife, and all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin, who is nursing a back injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

UPDATE 1-Renamo's appeal to have election result annulled dismissed - Mozambique's top court

Mozambiques top court has dismissed opposition party Renamos application to have the results of its recent general election dismissed - a scenario Renamo has said could result in violence in the country just months after a historic peace de...

KPL betting scam: Look out circular issued against Bellary Tuskers' owner

The Central Crime Branch CCB on Friday said that a Look out circular LoC has been issued against the owner of Bellary Tuskers team Arvind Venkatesh Reddy for his alleged role in Karnataka Premier League KPL match-fixing scam. The crime bran...

UAE Education Ministry taking part in 2019 Morocco Educational Fairs

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Education MoE MOE.gov.ae is taking part in the 2019 fall edition of the Morocco Educational Fairs, between November 16 and 18, 2019 in Casablanca and Tangier. During the exhibition, the ministry will be ...

HC says wrong message will be sent to society if bail is granted to Chidambaram in this case.

HC says wrong message will be sent to society if bail is granted to Chidambaram in this case....
