The following are the top/expected stories at 1715 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Press conference copies from Indore.

*Day 5 report of ATP Challenger in Pune. *Updated report of Hong Kong Open badminton tournament.

*Report of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-LD IND

Mayank smashes career-best 243, crushes hopes of Bangla comeback By Kushan Sarkar

Indore, Nov 15 (PTI) Opener Mayank Agarwal grinded a below-par Bangladesh bowling unit with a career-best second double hundred as India buried the visitors under a deluge of runs on the second day of the opening Test here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM Indian women beat West Indies by 7 wickets in 3rd T20I, seal series

Providence (Guyana), Nov 15 (PTI) The fast-rising Jemimah Rodrigues starred with the bat after India's spinners wreaked havoc to set up a series-clinching seven-wicket win over the West Indies in a low-scoring third women's T20 International here.

SPO-BAD-IND Srikanth enters semifinals of Hong Kong Open

Hong Kong, Nov 15 (PTI) Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth entered the semifinals of the men's singles event at the Hong Kong Open after fifth seed Chen Long of China decided to quit the contest owing to an injury, here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-LD LANGER Australia building battle-hardened and mature squad for 2022 India tour: coach Langer

Melbourne, Nov 15 (PTI) It's still a good two years away but Australia coach Justin Langer says he has started building the battle-hardened and mature squad that would be able to challenge the formidable-at-home India in the 2022 Test series.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KXIP-MILLER IPL Trading: KXIP release David Miller, Sam Curran; Gayle stays

By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Kings XI Punjab has released explosive South Africa batsman David Miller after eight IPL seasons along with Englishman Sam Curran and Australian pacer Andrew Tye.

SPO-ATH-BLAKE

Yohan Blake to promote road safety in India Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) World and Olympic 100m and 200m champion sprinter Yohan Blake will be in India to promote the Road Safety World Series -- a T20 cricket event to be held in February next year.

SPO-CRI-SMITH

Smith withdraws from CSA Director of Cricket race, says doesn't expect freedom to change Johannesburg, Nov 15 (PTI) Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith has withdrawn from the race to be on his country's Board as Director of Cricket, saying he doesn't expect enough "freedom" to initiate the changes he wants.

SPO-BOXERS

Five world-medallist boxers sign up with IOS New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Five World Championships medal-winning boxers, including Gaurav Bidhuri and Manju Rani, have signed up with sports management firm Infinity Optimal Solutions (IOS).

SPO-CRI-DHONI-PRACTICE

Dhoni starts training but not available for West Indies series New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Mahendra Singh Dhoni has hit the nets in his hometown Ranchi but it is unlikely that the talismanic former captain will make himself available for the upcoming limited-overs home series against the West Indies next month.

SPO-TAEKWONDO-TRIALS

Open trials of taekwondo for South Asian Games to be held from Dec 1-10 New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The IOA-appointed ad-hoc panel for taekwondo will conduct open trials to select athletes for the 13th South Asian Games (SAG) to be held in Nepal from December 1 to 9.

SPO-FOOT-AFC-AWARD

India's Ashalata Devi nominated for AFC Player of the Year award Kuala Lumpur, Nov 15 (PTI) Indian women's football team captain Loitongbam Ashalata Devi was on Friday nominated for the AFC Player of the Year at the AFC Annual Awards to be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on December 2.

SPO-GOLF-WOM

Ridhima wins fifth title on Hero WPG Tour Kolkata, Nov 15 (PTI) Ridhima Dilawari managed to held her nerves in the closing stages of the 15th and final leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour to win her fifth title of the season on Friday.

SPO-MINISTER

Rijiju calls for joint efforts from centre and states in making India a sporting nation New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday called for collective efforts from the centre and the states in making India a fit nation and help build a sporting culture in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)