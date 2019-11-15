International Development News
Development News Edition

Mumbai Indians retain core team, release 12 players

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 18:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 18:00 IST
Mumbai Indians retain core team, release 12 players

Defending champions Mumbai Indians on Friday retained its core team including veteran Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga despite his fitness issues, while releasing 12 players. While releasing 12, the franchise, which has won record four IPL titles, has retained 18 players which helped it win it's fourth IPL title earlier this year.

MI, however, has released Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff and Alzarri Joseph of West Indies, New Zealand's Adam Milne, Beuran Hendricks and Ben Cutting. Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who quit all forms of cricket including IPL earlier this year, has also been released by MI.

Kiwi seamer Trent Boult, West Indian Sherfane Rutherford and Mumbai pacer Dhawal Kulkarni are the three trade-ins for the franchise. "Going into this December's auctions for the 2020 edition, Mumbai Indians now have the option of filling up slots for 5 domestic and 2 foreign players during the day-long event in Kolkata," MI said in a statement.

While MI traded out young leg-spinner Mayank Markande and batsman Siddhesh Lad to Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively, they additionally let go off six international and four Indian players. Among those retained are skipper Rohit Sharma, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal, spinner Rahul Chahar, wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

South African wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock and Malinga have also been retained. Retained players: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni (Traded in), Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Sherfane Rutherford (Traded in), Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult (Traded in).

Released players: Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Beuran Hendricks, Ben Cutting, Yuvraj Singh, Mayank Markande (Traded out), Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Pankaj Jaswal, Siddhesh Lad (Traded out), Alzarri Joseph.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

England's Anderson making progress in injury comeback

London, Nov 15 AFP England pace bowler James Anderson has revealed he is progressing nicely as he steps up his return from a calf injury. Anderson only bowled four overs in the first Ashes Test against Australia earlier this year before suf...

Jamia to get courses in foreign languages, hospital management, design

Jamia Millia Islmia JMI will be starting four new departments for which University Grants Commission UGC has approved 28 teaching positions, the varsity said on Friday. The new departments are -- Foreign Languages, Hospital Management and H...

TiE Global launches TiE Women; raises $70,000 in funding in 2 days

TiE Global on Friday launched TiE Women, a programme aimed at promoting women entrepreneurs across its 61 chapters globally. The initiative by the global not-for-profit organisation for entrepreneurs saw a fundraise of USD 70,000, contribut...

Cong-NCP leaders extend birthday greetings to Sena's Raut

Congress-NCP leaders on Friday extended birthday greetings to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, marking the two parties new-found bonhomie with the saffron outfit. The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are at present trying to come up with a common mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019