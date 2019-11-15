International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Manchester City's appeal against financial probe thrown out

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 19:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 18:40 IST
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Manchester City's appeal against financial probe thrown out
Image Credit: Pexels

Manchester City's attempt to halt a UEFA investigation into allegations that the club breached financial fair play regulations has failed after its appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) was thrown out on Friday. CAS general secretary Matthieu Reeb told reporters that the Premier League champions' appeal, made in June, had been judged inadmissible.

UEFA had opened an investigation into City over potential breaches of its break-even rule in March after German publication Der Spiegel reported the club's Abu Dhabi owners inflated sponsorship agreements to comply with requirements. In May, UEFA investigators referred the case to the Club Financial Control board's judicial body for possible sanctions.

City appealed in June against that decision, saying at the time that UEFA investigators had ignored "a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence provided by Manchester City". The club has said that the accusation of financial irregularities "remains entirely false" and they are confident of a positive outcome.

Financial Fair Play rules are intended to prevent clubs from receiving unlimited amounts of money through rich owners and inflated sponsorship deals. Clubs who have breached the rules can ultimately be barred from European competition, but negotiated settlements are more common.

Seven-times European champions AC Milan became the biggest club to be banned when they were barred from this season's Europa League for overspending. Reeb said the City appeal had been thrown out because the UEFA case had not run its course. "The UEFA decision was not final, there is still another stage before and a possible final decision to be rendered," he said.

He added that City could appeal again once UEFA had made its final decision. Separately, City was fined 370,000 Swiss Francs ($371,150) by global soccer body FIFA in August for breaches of rules regarding the transfer of Under-18 players.

However, the club avoided a transfer ban -- a common sanction in such cases -- after FIFA said it had "accepted its responsibility." ($1 = 0.9969 Swiss francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals reports 26% rise in profit in Q2 FY 2019-20

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited, one of the leading healthcare companies reported net profit of Rs. 18.92 crore for the Q2 FY 2019-20 ended September 2019 as against net profit of Rs.15 crore in the corresponding period last year, growth of...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow eye record highs at open on trade deal hopes, solid earnings

The SP 500 and Dow Jones indexes were set to hit fresh record highs at the open, as upbeat comments related to U.S.-China trade talks and strong earnings from semiconductor industry bellwether Applied Materials helped lift the mood.White Ho...

Rohtang pass to be officially closed if snowfall continues after November 15

The Himachal Pradesh administration on Friday said that the Rohtang Pass will be closed officially if snowfall continues after November 15 and tourists will not be allowed to go to the Rohtang Valley. Akshay Sood, Additional District Magist...

2019 Latin GRAMMY Awards: Here's the list of Complete List of Winners

The 2019 Latin Grammy Awards was a star-studded affair where performers like Rosalia, and Bad Bunny and others dazzled on the red carpet. In the past year, so many Latin artists have topped the charts with their suave beats and upbeat tunes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019