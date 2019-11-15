International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Bale more excited to represent Wales than Real Madrid

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 19:20 IST
Soccer-Bale more excited to represent Wales than Real Madrid
File Photo. Image Credit: Flickr

Gareth Bale has risked deepening the rift between himself and his club by declaring he prefers playing for Wales than for Real Madrid ahead of his country's crucial Euro 2020 qualifier away to Azerbaijan on Saturday. Bale has not featured for Real since a 4-2 win over Granada on Oct. 5 after injuring himself in Wales' last game against Croatia, with coach Zinedine Zidane declaring last Friday that the forward was not fit enough to play for his club.

"I definitely have a bit more excitement playing for Wales. With Wales, I'm speaking my own language and feeling more comfortable," Bale told a news conference ahead of Saturday's game in Baku. "I've been with most of the players, especially the older ones since we were in the Under-17s. It's like playing with your mates down the park on a Sunday.

"But it still doesn't change what I give on the pitch. I always give 100% wherever I am, and that's what I always strive to do." Bale has won four Champions League titles with Real, scoring crucial goals in two finals, but has long had an uneasy relationship with the club.

Coach Zinedine Zidane said in the close season that he wanted to sell the former Tottenham Hotspur player, declaring: "If he leaves tomorrow then all the better". Bale's frequent injury problems have been a bone of contention, while he has also been criticized in the media for leaving matches he is not playing in before the end.

Bale's inclusion in the Wales squad despite his injury problems has led to fierce criticism among the Spanish media, with newspaper AS continuing to question the forward's commitment to the 13-times European champions. "Maybe to them (the Spanish press) it doesn't look great but it's just a kind of coincidence that the national team comes around this week and I've returned to full training," added Bale.

"If I'm fit, no matter where I am, I'm going to try and play, whether it be for Wales or Madrid. For me it was a no-brainer: if I'm fit to play then I'll give it my all." Bale was one of Wales' key players in their thrilling run to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 but his side are in danger of not qualifying for Euro 2020.

They are fourth in Group E on eight points and will be out of contention in the group if they lose to Azerbaijan, although they could still qualify for the tournament through the playoffs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m.GMT/ 9 a.m.ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m.GMT 9 a.m.ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TOP ...

Rajnath Singh inaugurates Sisseri River bridge in Arunachal Pradesh, call for bolstering border infrastructure

Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday inaugurated the Sisseri River bridge at Lower Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh and called for bolstering the border infrastructure, saying that national security is the topmost priority of the govern...

Sukhbir Badal writes to PM, says urge Pak to remove passport requirement for visiting Kartarpur

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request Pakistan to revise the memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries and remove the clause which requires devotees to carry...

Delhi: 2 men booked for alleged involvement in issuance of fake invoices

Two men were arrested for their alleged involvement in the issuance of fake invoices. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate CMM, New Delhi at Patiala House Courts sent the accused Naveen Mutreja and Keshav Ram to judicial custody for 14 days.The ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019