International Development News
Development News Edition

Bhupathi was badly treated: Mukerjea

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 20:10 IST
Bhupathi was badly treated: Mukerjea
Image Credit: Pixabay

Former Davis Cup captain Jaidip Mukerjea is unhappy with the way the All India Tennis Association handled the issue of selecting the team for India's Asia/Oceania Group 1 match versus Pakistan to be held on November 29-30. The AITA unceremoniously removed the non-playing captain Mahesh Bhupathi and on Thursday named an eight-member team with veteran Leander Paes making a comeback since his history-creating doubles win during their tie against China in April 2018.

Bhupathi and some senior players had refused to travel to Pakistan before the International Tennis Federation (ITF) shifted the tie out of Islamabad to a neutral venue. "I think Bhupathi was badly treated. They should have asked him to leave earlier itself, could've been communicated properly. It leaves a bad taste for Indian tennis," Mukerjea said on the sidelines of the announcement of the fourth edition of the Premjit Lall Invitational Tennis Tournament.

"AITA has done what it thought was best. Safety and security for our players is a big issue. But what baffled me the way AITA handled stars like Paes and Bhupathi. "They could have handled this in a better way. I've observed that when Paes gets selected, Bhupathi is left out and vice versa. This has been happening for the last 10-15 years. This is not good for Indian tennis," the 77-year-old said.

The highlight of the Rs 5.7 lakh prize money tournament from November 5-8 is former India number one Somdev Devvarman, who will be seen in action for the first time after his retirement in 2017. This year it will be played in a round-robin format with four designated teams in the fray, comprising two players and a captain.

Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza will be here on an opening day as tournament 'mentor'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Charges dropped against Leafs' Matthews

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews had disorderly conduct charges against him dismissed this week after coming to a financial settlement with his accuser. Matthews had faced charges of disorderly conduct and disruptive behavior, ste...

40,000 refugees expelled from Istanbul

Istanbul, Nov 15 AFP Turkey said Friday it had expelled more than 40,000 refugees living in Istanbul and sent them back to the provinces where they were initially registered. A campaign was run from July through to the end of October, aimed...

Jitendra seeks cooperation of officials with LGs of J-K, Ladakh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Friday asked officials of union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh not to get misled by disgruntled elements and sought their support to Lieutenant Governors for success of the new administrative se...

IVRCL narrows Q2 net loss to Rs 394 cr

IVRCL on Friday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 394.43 crore for the second quarter ended September. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 443.03 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, IVRCL said in a BSE filing.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019