Report: Browns S Burnett has torn Achilles

Cleveland Browns safety Morgan Burnett likely has a torn Achilles, an injury that would knock out the veteran for the rest of the season, according to an NFL Network report. Burnett came away with the injury in Thursday's victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers and will undergo an MRI to confirm the diagnosis on Friday.

If lost for the year, it would be a significant blow to a Browns defense that is also expected to be without defensive end Myles Garrett for an extended period of time. A suspension is expected after Garrett struck Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with his own helmet in the closing moments of Thursday's game. Burnett, 30, in his first season with the Browns, has 41 tackles, two sacks and an interception in eight games this season. His interception came in Thursday's 21-7 victory.

The defense had recently helped the team recover from a four-game losing streak by giving up 23 total points in consecutive victories over the Buffalo Bills and Steelers. Over his 10-year career, Burnett has 788 tackles, 9.5 sacks and 10 interceptions in 121 games (112 starts). He played eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers after he was a third-round draft pick in 2010 and played last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

