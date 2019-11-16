Soccer-Pukki fires Finland to first major finals at Euro 2020
Finland striker Teemu Pukki scored twice as they beat Liechtenstein 3-0 to book a place at Euro 2020 and reach the finals of a major soccer tournament for the first time. Jasse Tuominen put the Finns ahead after 21 minutes before Pukki converted a penalty in the 64th and wrapped up the points with their third goal 15 minutes from time.
The win secured second spot in Group J for Finland with 18 points, six behind section winners Italy, who play away to Bosnia & Herzegovina later on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Teemu Pukki
- Finland
- Liechtenstein
- Finns
- Italy
ALSO READ
Finland Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto arrives in India
Finland Foreign minister meets Jaishankar, holds talks on strengthening economic cooperation
Finland Foreign minister meets Jaishankar, holds talks on strengthening economic cooperation
INTERVIEW-Soccer-Sparv ready to lead Finland to the promised land