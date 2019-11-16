International Development News
Lakers G Bradley out with hairline fracture

An MRI on the right leg of Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley revealed a hairline fracture and the veteran will be out at least until he is examined again in one to two weeks. Bradley was originally injured in a Nov. 3 game against the San Antonio Spurs when he collided with Dejounte Murray. He missed one game and returned to play in the next four contests but still was feeling leg discomfort.

An MRI was conducted Thursday evening, one day after Bradley started and played 24 minutes with six points in a 120-94 victory over the Golden State Warriors. A hairline fracture on the fibular head of a non-weight bearing bone was detected. Bradley, who will turn 29 on Nov. 26, is in his 10th NBA season and his first with the Lakers. He has averaged 9.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 27.4 minutes over 10 games, all starts.

A member of the Boston Celtics in his first seven seasons out of Texas, Bradley has scored 12.0 points with 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 532 career games (459 starts).

