REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-GARRETT/ Browns' Garrett hit with indefinite ban for helmet swing

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been handed a record indefinite suspension for using a helmet to attack another player, the National Football League (NFL) said on Friday. TENNIS-ATPFINALS/

Djokovic's hopes crushed as Federer serves up a masterclass Roger Federer lit up the O2 Arena with a dazzling 6-4 6-3 defeat of Novak Djokovic to hand the Serb an early ATP Finals exit and wreck his bid to end the year ranked number one on Thursday.

OLYMPICS-2020-NEWSER/ Tokyo Olympics water survey shows mixed results on E.coli levels

A survey of the water in Tokyo bay, where the swimming leg of the triathlon will be held in the 2020 Olympics, produced mixed results, with excess levels of E.coli bacteria recorded on one day, even in areas protected by underwater screens, the organizers said on Friday. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER-EURO-ROM-SWE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Romania v Sweden Romania play Sweden in Group F of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

15 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-BIH-ITA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Bosnia and Herzegovina v Italy Bosnia and Herzegovina play Italy in Group J of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

15 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-SWI-GEO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Switzerland v Georgia Switzerland play Georgia in Group D of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

15 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-ESP-MLT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Spain v Malta Spain play Malta in Group F of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

15 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-NOR-FRO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Norway v Faroe Islands Norway play the Faroe Islands in Group F of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

15 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-DNK-GIB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Denmark v Gibraltar Denmark play Gibraltar in Group D of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

15 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT GOLF-MAYAKOBA/

Golf-PGA Tour-Second round of Mayakoba Golf Classic Second round action from the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

15 Nov 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT TENNIS-STEPHENS/

INTERVIEW-Tennis-Sloane Stephens discusses U.S. tennis star Sloane Stephens, who was recently named an ambassador to the USTA's charitable foundation, sits down with Reuters to discuss her passion for helping underprivileged children get access to the sport.

16 Nov TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP Finals Action from the semi-finals on day seven of the ATP Finals in London.

16 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT MOTOR-MOTOGP-VALENCIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Motorcycling - MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix - Qualifying Qualifying for the Valencia Grand Prix - the final race of the MotoGP season.

16 Nov 08:10 ET / 13:10 GMT GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)

Golf - European Tour - Nedbank Golf Challenge The Nedbank Gold Challenge is the penultimate event on the European Tour.

16 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO-RUS-BEL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Russia v Belgium Russia play Belgium in Group I of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

16 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO-SVN-LVA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Slovenia v Latvia Slovenia play Latvia in Group G of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

16 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT MOTOR-F1-BRAZIL/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Brazilian Grand Prix - Qualifying Action from qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

16 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-IND-BGD/

Cricket - First test - India v Bangladesh First test between India and Bangladesh.

17 Nov 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-GARRETT Browns’ Garrett suspended indefinitely

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was fined and suspended indefinitely by the NFL on Friday. Garrett was ejected Thursday night after a post-play fracas included the former No. 1 pick blasting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet. Field Level Media

FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-RUDOLPH Agent of Steelers QB Rudolph: Legal charges on the table

The agent for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph said all options, including formal legal charges, are under consideration upon further review of Thursday’s fracas with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. Field Level Media

FOOTBALL-NFL-DET-STAFFORD Lions QB Stafford out again

Matthew Stafford is not ready to return to the Detroit Lions this week, head coach Matt Patricia said Friday. Field Level Media

NATIONAL BASKETBALL BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-ANTHONY

Blazers set to sign Carmelo Anthony Carmelo Anthony agreed to a non-guaranteed contract with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Field Level Media

