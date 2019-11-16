Hurricanes' Martinook back from core-muscle surgery

The Carolina Hurricanes activated forward Jordan Martinook from injured reserve on Friday, five weeks after he underwent core-muscle surgery. Martinook had the procedure to repair an injury on Oct. 11. He has missed 15 games.

It marked his second core-muscle surgery of the year. He also underwent one in May. The 27-year-old Martinook has one assist in four games this season.

He scored a career-high 15 goals and matched his high of 25 points in 82 games last season but was hindered late in the campaign by the injury and missed five postseason games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)