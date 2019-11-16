International Development News
Eagles RB Sproles out for season, Ajayi signed

Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles is out for the rest of the season due to a torn right hip flexor, the team announced Friday. The Eagles signed Jay Ajayi later in the day. Ajayi gained 592 yards with four touchdowns in 11 games over the past 1 1/2 seasons with the Eagles. He has 2,516 yards and 13 career rushing TDs over four seasons with the Miami Dolphins and Eagles.

"It's a blessing to be back in the NFL and with this team, said Ajayi, who recently had tryouts with the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals. "Philly is a special place for me, and to come back here is wonderful. I'm looking forward to Sunday (against the New England Patriots) and seeing what that brings." Ajayi suffered a torn ACL in his left knee on Oct. 7, 2018 and has been working to come back from the serious injury.

As for Sproles, the 36-year-old originally suffered the hip injury in a 31-6 win over the New York Jets on Oct. 6. He missed the next three games, but returned and had three offensive touches in a 22-14 win over the Chicago Bears on Nov. 3. Sproles didn't report any problems after that game and returned to practice the following week, but reported the injury after Wednesday's session.

Sproles finishes the season with 17 carries for 66 yards and six receptions for 24 yards in six games this season. Playing in his 15th season, Sproles is now fifth all-time in career all-purpose yards with 19,696.

