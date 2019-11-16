International Development News
Development News Edition

Harden scores 44 as Rockets down Pacers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 09:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 09:16 IST
Harden scores 44 as Rockets down Pacers
Image Credit: Flickr

James Harden scored 40-plus points for the fourth time in six games and the host Houston Rockets extended their winning streak to six games with a 111-102 victory over the Indiana Pacers Friday at Toyota Center. Harden paired 44 points with eight rebounds to carry the short-handed Rockets to victory. With Houston trailing 88-86 midway through the fourth quarter, Harden scored 12 consecutive points to lift the Rockets to a double-digit lead. Harden also tallied five assists and four steals.

Houston played without Clint Capela (concussion), Eric Gordon (right knee surgery) and Danuel House Jr. (sore back). When the Pacers began to aggressively trap Harden in the third quarter, Ben McLemore rendered aid, posting 10 of his season-high 21 points in the period. Austin Rivers added 10 points off the Houston bench. Russell Westbrook had 17 points, eight boards, and six assists despite shooting just 5 of 21 from the floor.

Domantas Sabonis (18 points, 13 rebounds) paced an equally short-handed Pacers squad. Indiana, without Myles Turner and Jeremy Lamb, leaned on bench production with four reserves scoring in double figures: Doug McDermott (18 points), T.J. McConnell and T.J. Leaf (12 apiece) and Justin Holiday (10). But the Pacers shot just 8 for 33 on 3-pointers while Houston finished 14 of 46 from deep. Harden and McLemore finished a combined 10-for-25 on 3s.

Indiana had its four-game winning streak snapped. What was an impactful start for Indiana guard Malcolm Brogdon ended abruptly after he departed with a sore lower back after posting two points and four assists in nine minutes. The Pacers utilized their ample depth and found production elsewhere, starting with Sabonis and continuing with McDermott (both scored 11 points prior to the halftime intermission) while extending to a 47-38 lead on a pair of TJ Warren free throws with five minutes remaining in the first half.

Seemingly out of nowhere, the Rockets reeled off a 16-0 blitz, keyed by eight points from Harden. Westbrook and Rivers combined for six free throws during that run, one that enabled the Rockets to carry a 54-49 lead into the break. Harden tallied 20 points in the opening half.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

IAF aircraft strength to rise to 2000 soon: Official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Goa DGP Pranab Nanda dies of cardiac arrest in Delhi

Goas Director General of Police Pranab Nanda has died due to cardiac arrest, a senior police official said on Saturday. Nanda was on a visit to Delhi after attending official functions in Goa on Friday. He died late on Friday night, the off...

Diplomat says he overheard Trump call about 'investigations'

A State Department official told impeachment investigators Friday that he overheard President Donald Trump talking with a US ambassador about investigations in Ukraine, according to people familiar with the testimony. David Holmes, the poli...

WBPCB action plan to tackle air pollution

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board WBPCB has put in place an action plan to tackle the air pollution in the city, an official said. The Air Quality Index in several automated air monitoring stations in the city had hovered between 200 ...

Trump asked Tokyo for $8 bln to keep U.S. troops in Japan - Foreign Policy

U.S. President Donald Trump has asked Japan to quadruple its payments for U.S. forces stationed there, Foreign Policy reported, citing unnamed current and former U.S. officials, as Washington presses long-standing allies to increase their d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019