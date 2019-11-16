Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Ex-Celtics great Russell accepts HOF ring after 44 years

Former Boston Celtics great Bill Russell announced Friday he accepted his Hall of Fame ring 44 years after his induction. Widely considered one of the NBA's all-time great centers, Russell did not attend his 1975 induction ceremony in Springfield, Mass., saying via Twitter that he didn't deserve to be the first black player inducted. NHL roundup: Habs use 4-goal period to top Caps

Tomas Tatar had a goal with three assists, and Phillip Danault recorded one goal and two helpers as the visiting Montreal Canadiens used a four-goal second period to beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 Friday. The Canadiens won their third straight while ending the Capitals' 13-game point streak. Golf: Lee's blistering front nine secures one-shot lead in Mexico

Danny Lee's sizzling start propelled the New Zealander to a one-stroke lead in the rain-delayed Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico on Friday. Lee put together five birdies and an eagle in his first eight holes while shooting nine-under 62 to pace Americans Brendon Todd and Adam Long, who had 63s, as the weather improved in Playa del Carmen after Thursday's first-round washout. NBA roundup: Celtics rally for 10th straight win

Jayson Tatum converted a Daniel Theis steal into a go-ahead dunk with 1:36 to play Friday night as the Boston Celtics scored 13 of the game's final 16 points to rally for a 105-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. Tatum finished with a game-high 24 points, Brown 22 and Walker 20 for the Celtics, who were opening a five-game Western swing. Marcus Smart was a fourth Celtic scoring in double figures with 15. Tatum also found time for a team-high eight rebounds. Zverev seals semi-final spot, Nadal out despite win

Defending champion Alexander Zverev reached the last four at the ATP Finals with a 6-4 7-6(4) defeat of Russian debutant Daniil Medvedev on Friday and consigned Rafael Nadal to an early exit at the same time. The 22-year-old German served superbly throughout and held his nerve in the second-set tiebreak to notch a second group victory to claim second spot ahead of world number one Nadal. Tokyo Olympics water survey shows mixed results on E.coli levels

A survey of the water in Tokyo bay, where the swimming leg of the triathlon will be held in the 2020 Olympics, produced mixed results, with excess levels of E.coli bacteria recorded on one day, even in areas protected by underwater screens, the organizers said on Friday. The jump was likely caused by heavy rain, they said. As in many other major cities around the world, Tokyo processes rainwater and household wastewater via the same sewage system. LeBron James says he is nowhere near retirement

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James on Friday said he is a long way from hanging up his high tops and likened himself to veteran New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who is still going strong at age 42. Asked by reporters whether retirement had crossed his mind, the 34-year-old James shook his head. Browns' Garrett hit with indefinite ban for helmet swing

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been handed a record indefinite suspension for using a helmet to attack another player, the National Football League (NFL) said on Friday. Garrett, who Cleveland took first overall in the 2017 NFL draft, will miss the rest of the regular season and any playoff games and must meet with the commissioner's office before a decision on his reinstatement will be taken. Swimming: Doping officials failed to prove identity, says Sun

Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang told an appeal hearing on Friday that he refused to take an out-of-competition doping test last year as the three anti-doping officials who turned up at his home in China could not prove their identity. During a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing dogged by translation problems, Sun said: “I realised they didn’t have any papers to prove their identification. Nadal says ending year as number one is big satisfaction

It all felt a little odd at the O2 Arena on Friday. Rafael Nadal had just beaten rising Greek force Stefanos Tsitsipas in a classic scrap at the ATP Finals but had no idea whether it was good enough to keep him in the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)