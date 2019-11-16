International Development News
Development News Edition

Reuters Sports News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 16:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 16:28 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Ex-Celtics great Russell accepts HOF ring after 44 years

Former Boston Celtics great Bill Russell announced Friday he accepted his Hall of Fame ring 44 years after his induction. Widely considered one of the NBA's all-time great centers, Russell did not attend his 1975 induction ceremony in Springfield, Mass., saying via Twitter that he didn't deserve to be the first black player inducted. NHL roundup: Habs use 4-goal period to top Caps

Tomas Tatar had a goal with three assists, and Phillip Danault recorded one goal and two helpers as the visiting Montreal Canadiens used a four-goal second period to beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 Friday. The Canadiens won their third straight while ending the Capitals' 13-game point streak. Golf: Lee's blistering front nine secures one-shot lead in Mexico

Danny Lee's sizzling start propelled the New Zealander to a one-stroke lead in the rain-delayed Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico on Friday. Lee put together five birdies and an eagle in his first eight holes while shooting nine-under 62 to pace Americans Brendon Todd and Adam Long, who had 63s, as the weather improved in Playa del Carmen after Thursday's first-round washout. NBA roundup: Celtics rally for 10th straight win

Jayson Tatum converted a Daniel Theis steal into a go-ahead dunk with 1:36 to play Friday night as the Boston Celtics scored 13 of the game's final 16 points to rally for a 105-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. Tatum finished with a game-high 24 points, Brown 22 and Walker 20 for the Celtics, who were opening a five-game Western swing. Marcus Smart was a fourth Celtic scoring in double figures with 15. Tatum also found time for a team-high eight rebounds. Zverev seals semi-final spot, Nadal out despite win

Defending champion Alexander Zverev reached the last four at the ATP Finals with a 6-4 7-6(4) defeat of Russian debutant Daniil Medvedev on Friday and consigned Rafael Nadal to an early exit at the same time. The 22-year-old German served superbly throughout and held his nerve in the second-set tiebreak to notch a second group victory to claim second spot ahead of world number one Nadal. Tokyo Olympics water survey shows mixed results on E.coli levels

A survey of the water in Tokyo bay, where the swimming leg of the triathlon will be held in the 2020 Olympics, produced mixed results, with excess levels of E.coli bacteria recorded on one day, even in areas protected by underwater screens, the organizers said on Friday. The jump was likely caused by heavy rain, they said. As in many other major cities around the world, Tokyo processes rainwater and household wastewater via the same sewage system. LeBron James says he is nowhere near retirement

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James on Friday said he is a long way from hanging up his high tops and likened himself to veteran New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who is still going strong at age 42. Asked by reporters whether retirement had crossed his mind, the 34-year-old James shook his head. Browns' Garrett hit with indefinite ban for helmet swing

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been handed a record indefinite suspension for using a helmet to attack another player, the National Football League (NFL) said on Friday. Garrett, who Cleveland took first overall in the 2017 NFL draft, will miss the rest of the regular season and any playoff games and must meet with the commissioner's office before a decision on his reinstatement will be taken. Swimming: Doping officials failed to prove identity, says Sun

Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang told an appeal hearing on Friday that he refused to take an out-of-competition doping test last year as the three anti-doping officials who turned up at his home in China could not prove their identity. During a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing dogged by translation problems, Sun said: “I realised they didn’t have any papers to prove their identification. Nadal says ending year as number one is big satisfaction

It all felt a little odd at the O2 Arena on Friday. Rafael Nadal had just beaten rising Greek force Stefanos Tsitsipas in a classic scrap at the ATP Finals but had no idea whether it was good enough to keep him in the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

We now have dream combination of fast bowlers: Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Saturday termed his fast bowling arsenal as a dream combination that can torment any opposition on any kind of surface. Riding on one of the most hostile fast bowling performances in recent times, India thrashe...

Bhutanese foreign minister to visit India from Sunday

Bhutanese Foreign Minister Lyonpo Tandi Dorji will be on a week-long visit to India from Sunday, during which he would hold bilateral discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and review the entire gamut of relations between t...

Tap water in Mumbai safe for drinking; not in other metros, 17 state capitals: Govt study

Mumbai residents need not buy reverse osmosis RO water purifiers as a study by the Union Consumer Affairs Ministry has found samples of tap water collected from the financial capital compliant with the Indian standards for drinking water, a...

Japanese actress Erika Sawajiri arrested for suspected drug possession - NHK

Japanese actress Erika Sawajiri, famous for her role in 2005 drama 1 Litre of Tears, has been arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs, NHK reported on Saturday citing unnamed sources. The 33-year-old actress, who this year starred in a TV...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019