UPDATE 1-Cricket-India close in on big win despite Mushfiqur resistance

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 16:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 16:28 IST
Representative image

Mushfiqur Rahim waged a grim battle for Bangladesh but India continued their march for a comprehensive victory possibly inside three days in the opening test on Saturday.

After India declared their first innings on their overnight score of 493-6, Bangladesh lost four wickets in the morning session and two more after lunch to be 191-6 at tea and staring at a demoralizing defeat. Mushfiqur made the most of a reprieve earlier in his knock to be 53 not out, having added 56 runs with Mehidy Hasan Miraz who was unbeaten on 38.

Earlier, India's massive 343-run first-innings lead convinced captain Virat Kohli to declare on their overnight score at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium. Instead of stretching the lead further, Kohli wanted his quick bowlers to exploit the early morning conditions, which proved a smart decision as Bangladesh lost both their openers inside seven overs.

Umesh Yadav induced Imrul Kayes into a drive, only for the inside edge to crash into the leg stump. In the next over, Ishant Sharma breached the bat-pad gap to sent back Shadman Islam. The openers made six each, mirroring their first innings score.

Mominul Haque, who made seven, survived a review before falling to one when India challenged the original not-out decision after Mohammed Shami had rapped the Bangladesh captain on his pad. Mohammad Mithun hit four boundaries in his 18 but was jolted by a Shami bouncer which he pulled tamely to Mayank Agarwal at midwicket.

Bangladesh could have been in a bigger hole but Rohit Sharma dropped Mushfiqur in the slip. Shami returned after the lunch break to dismiss Mahmudullah and Rohit did not make any mistake this time as he took the catch.

Liton Das and Mushfiqur tried to resist India with a 63-run stand. Ravichandran Ashwin separated them, taking a sharp return catch to send back Liton who made 35. Kolkata hosts the second and final match, which will be the first day-night test for both sides, from Nov. 22.

