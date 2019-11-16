Punters go on the rampage at Bangalore turf club

Punters went berserk at the Bangalore Turf Club and vandalised equipmentseeking refund of their money after three horses stumbled and their jockeys fell down. The incident took place on Friday evening.

The rest of the races of the winter session has been suspended, a turf manager said. A police officer told PTI on Saturday that it all started when one of the horses in the race stumbled and broke its leg.

Two other horses in the race too stumbled after colliding with the injured horse, he said. This resulted in injury to three jockeys, the official said.

"The punters then became violent demanding money and damaged a cabin, furniture and TV sets," he said. "We have registered a case of damage to public property under relevant sections of the IPC," he added..

