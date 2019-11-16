International Development News
Janat picks 5/11 as Afghanistan level series against West Indies

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 22:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 22:32 IST
Batting first after winning the toss, Afghanistan managed 147 for even in the stipulated 20 overs, and then, stopped West Indies at 106 for eight at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Image Credit: ANI

Medium-pacer Karim Janat returned excellent figures of 5/11 and powered Afghanistan to a series-leveling 41-run victory over West Indies in the second T20 International here on Saturday. Batting first after winning the toss, Afghanistan managed 147 for even in the stipulated 20 overs, and then, stopped West Indies at 106 for eight at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

The 21-year-old Janat was the day's top performer, picking the wickets of Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Kieron Pollard, and Keemo Paul. Coming into the must-win game after losing the first T20I by 30 runs, Afghanistan was off to a quick start before Rahmanullah Gurbaz was dismissed by Kesrick Williams. The pacer was the most successful West Indies bowler, picking up 3/23 in his quota of four overs.

Hazratullah Zazai (26), Janat (26) and Gulbadin Naib were the main contributors with the bat for Afghanistan. West Indies won the first T20I by 30 runs.

