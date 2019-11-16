International Development News
Chargers' Rivers to evaluate playing future after season

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 23:32 IST
  • Created: 16-11-2019 23:31 IST
Chargers' Rivers to evaluate playing future after season
Rivers said earlier this week that plans to take some time after the season to evaluate his physical and mental health before addressing whether he'll continue his NFL career. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers said he plans to address his playing future ... in the future. Rivers is in the final season of his four-year, $83.25 million contract extension that he signed in August 2015. Rivers said earlier this week that plans to take some time after the season to evaluate his physical and mental health before addressing whether he'll continue his NFL career.

Rivers, who will turn 38 on Dec. 8, previously noted that he wants to be playing in 2020 when the Chargers move into the new SoFi Stadium they will share with the Rams in Inglewood, Calif. "I think that is my desire," Rivers said, per ESPN. "But I do think that it only seems right to say, 'All right, let's take a deep breath and regroup.' I kept saying, a couple years, a couple years or a handful, and then I went to the 'one year at a time.' And I think that's where it is, and that only makes sense when your contract is up and you're going to be 38 here in a few weeks.

"So I'm just going to have kind of a self and family evaluation of it all, and also know that it's not solely my decision. ... But my intention certainly is to be playing in 2020." Rivers, who was selected to the Pro Bowl for the eighth time last season, entered play this week leading the NFL in completions (240), attempts (364) and passing yards (2,816). He has thrown for 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 10 games this season for the Chargers (4-6), who "host" the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) on Monday in Mexico City.

